LogiGear Corporation Expands Business and DX Offerings Through M&A--Jim Ellis appointed CEO of LogiGear Group Companies
Jim Ellis to head up LogiGear Group and helm efforts expanding business and digital transformation products and services made possible by recent acquisitions.
Digital Hearts Co. Ltd (TSX:3676)
Through strategic M&A, we are expanding our offerings across all the major SaaS services to support all of our global customers.”SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LogiGear, a leading provider of test automation and QA services, continues to expand and transform its business into an enterprise solutions services company through strategic M&A and new services offerings, beyond premium test automation and QA services. Jim Ellis assumes the role of CEO of LogiGear Group to focus on future expansion and integration of the growing group of companies, offering clients digital modernization and transformation services. Mr. Ellis brings to LogiGear several decades of entrepreneur experience including new business formation and enterprise value creation, accelerating growth and M&A. While the company pushes forward with its expansion plans, Hung Nguyen will continue to serve as Chairman/CEO of LogiGear Corporation.
— Jim Ellis, CEO LogiGear Group
“With the expansion into digital transformation services that include CRM/ERP specializations in SFDC, Oracle Cloud, JD Edwards EnterpriseOne and SAP implementation and customization, testing and long-term support, to modern Agile Software Customer Facing/Consumer Applications, the LogiGear Group is poised to support end-to-end projects throughout the Enterprise Services value stream.” said Hung Nguyen, Chairman/CEO of LogiGear Corporation.
“We continue to offer our flagship test automation and QA services, along with adding a full range of enterprise level digital and business transformation services and products, to enable customers to accelerate development and deployment of new enterprise services and applications both internally and to the market. Through strategic M&A, we are expanding our offerings across all the major SaaS services to support all of our global customers.” said Jim Ellis, CEO LogiGear Group.
As part of its expansion program over the last 12 months, LogiGear acquired MK Partners, a California-based SFDC consulting and implementation firm, TP&P Technologies, a Vietnam-based software development services company, and most recently, DWS, a UK based JDE/Oracle Test Automation Services Company.
Looking forward, LogiGear has more M&A on the horizon, as part of providing specialization across all major SaaS services, platforms, and technologies, specifically focusing on CRM and ERP, delivered on a global scale.
About Jim Ellis
Prior to his tenure at LogiGear, Jim Ellis has grown his career as a tech industry veteran, serving in engineering and management roles with Intel, and in the Salesforce Eco-system, working for twelve years in the Vietnam/APAC region involved in M&A, tech start ups, business transformation, and setting up offshore software development centers and enabling cloud based services across the region.
He has been serving as Chief Revenue Officer at LogiGear and has been instrumental in transforming operations, aligning previously siloed business units, and delivering a reimagined organizational focus that has paved the way for the recent acquisitions and expanded LogiGear's services and offerings to their client-base, positioning LogiGear as a new lodestar in the Digital Transformation space.
He will now expand those efforts across LogiGear Group, aligning its constituent organizations and delivering 360-degree technological transformation potential and offerings to the clients and partners of TP&P Technology, DWS, and MK Partners.
About LogiGear Corporation
LogiGear is a leading provider of Software Testing Services, Test Automation Tools, Custom Software Development, and Enterprise Services and Solutions helping organizations improve operations and deliver better products while saving time and money. Since 1994, LogiGear has completed testing projects with hundreds of businesses, from early stage start-ups to Fortune 100 enterprises, across a wide range of industries and technologies. LogiGear continues to expand its global footprint through strategic M&A, providing a wider range of enterprise services to its clients.
For more information or interview requests:
Chris Stegall
LogiGear Group
+1 818-760-8285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn