LogiGear Acquires DWS, Expands Suite of Products and Services into ERP via Oracle’s JD Edwards E1 and Fusion Cloud Apps
Acquisition strengthens LogiGear’s capabilities to serve the ERP market as part of its continued business expansion following 2021 acquisitions and investments.
We’re excited to expand DWS' technology across all the major SaaS services to support all of our global customers.”SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LogiGear, a world leader in Software Testing and Test Automation solutions, today announced the acquisition of DWS, a leading provider of Oracle’s JD Edwards EnterpriseOne and Fusion Cloud Applications products and services.
The acquisition will further strengthen LogiGear’s capabilities to serve the ERP (Enterprise Resources Planning) market as part of its continued business expansion into the enterprise services space, following previous acquisitions and investments in 2021. The acquisition also uniquely positions LogiGear to leverage the overlaps between its firm’s capabilities and products to deliver to market powerful tools and solutions across its range of services, enabling industry leading improvements to the development, testing, applications and services delivery processes, utilizing DWS’ market-leading suite.
“DWS’ suite of test automation tools and consulting services enables customers to accelerate development and deployment of new enterprise services applications both internally and to the market. We’re excited to expand this technology across all the major SaaS services to support all of our global customers.” - Jim Ellis, CEO LogiGear Group
Acquiring DWS represents a significant move in the direction of providing a full range of services to global clients of both firms and LogiGear subsidiaries, from full software testing and custom software development services through business and digital transformation solutions built on Oracle, JD Edwards, delivering end to end enterprise services from a single provider.
“Our partnership with LogiGear Corporation enables DWS to further enhance our services and products portfolio. This is coupled with an extended geographic reach and access to deep tech stack expertise and significant off-shore resources in Vietnam. I look forward to a great future together that offers our customers premium services and products in the Enterprise Software market place.” - Barry Burke, CEO DWS
About DWS
Since 1998, DWS has been providing development and technical services to organizations looking to customize, integrate, extend, upgrade or support their enterprise software applications. DWS serves a global client base with proven methodologies and an innovative range of proprietary software and services. Their solutions help drive down the TCO of enterprise software by delivering smaller, faster, smarter projects. The DWS team is focused on adding value to our customers by delivering practical, down to earth support and solutions designed to help them mitigate risk, lower their total cost of ownership and sustain a long-term return on investment in JDE E1 and Oracle Fusion Cloud Apps.
About LogiGear
LogiGear is a leading provider of Software Testing Services, Test Automation Tools, Custom Software Development, and Enterprise Services and Solutions helping organizations improve operations and deliver better products while saving time and money. Since 1994, LogiGear has completed testing projects with hundreds of businesses, from early stage start-ups to Fortune 100 enterprises, across a wide range of industries and technologies. LogiGear is a subsidiary of Digital Hearts Co. Ltd, (3676:TYO) a publicly-traded company on the TYO stock exchange with a market cap of nearly $400M USD.
