Global launch of Om Heals is happening on February 19th at 12pm PT in collaboration with the Global Coherence Pulse

Om Heals provides a unique, algorithmic matching function to match users with energy-medicine practitioners around the world

I had my very first session with Jeannie, which was a total game-changer with my healing!!!” — User of Om-heals.com, Jess P.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Om Heals will be featured as a part of the February 19th Global Coherence Pulse beginning at 12pm PT until 1:30pm PT.

During the program, they will discuss what it means to "heal from the inside out" with top energy medicine thought leader, Shakti Durga. Durga has trained thousands of energy medicine practitioners from around the world. Durga and musical guest, Maitreya, will offer a live energy healing experience as part of the online event.

The Global Coherence Pulse will be co-hosted by Om Heals co-founder, Jennifer K. Hill, as well as Teresa Collins.

To find out more information about the program or to register for complimentary attendance, please use this link: https://globalcoherencepulse.org/

______________________________________

About Jennifer K. Hill

Jennifer K. Hill is a successful entrepreneur, author, speaker, TV & Radio host, and thought leader. She has written two books, and has authored two popular white papers. Hill built and sold her first company by the age of 38 to Marcum Search LLC (a subsidiary of Marcum LLP), where she became President of their California Division. She has hosted popular TV shows on Awake TV Network with Dr. Deepak Chopra, Dr. Rollin McCraty, Dr. Dain Heer, Dr. Bruce Lipton, Dr. John Demartini and many other leaders from around the world. She recently co-founded Om-Heals.com, an energy medicine marketplace platform to connect energy practitioners with users seeking to reconnect with their health and vitality.

______________________________________

About Moon Cho

Moon is a spiritual and holistic influencer on YouTube with over 280,000 organic subscribers. Prior to being an influencer, Moon worked in various producing and operational roles in the entertainment industry, including being the Director of Operations for Christopher Coppola’s EARS XXI Studios in Hollywood. Moon has been practicing meditation and holistic healing modalities for 20 years. She has a BA from Hamilton College in Clinton, NY.

______________________________________

About Shakti Durga

Formerly a successful Sydney Barrister and currently the mother of two grown-up children, Shakti Durga is a spiritually realized being who understands all the trials, tribulations and heartfelt desires of modern life. To Shakti Durga, the spiritual path is not only about meditation and transcendence, but also about having more joy in life, richer relationships with friends, family members, partners and colleagues, a blazing sense of purpose and meaning, and enough abundance to support the life the soul desires. To this end, Shakti Durga has written several books and created her own neo-shamanic healing modality and developed many seminars and that help people weave spiritual tools and concepts into practical everyday existence – to really heal old wounds, open the heart, manifest abundance and create Heaven on Earth.

______________________________________

About Teresa Collins

Teresa Collins is a co-founder of the Global Coherence Pulse with 20+ years of innovation experience. Teresa is committed to being a coherent presence on the planet and dedicated to inspiring and serving the emergence of heart-centered communities of practice and embodied purpose.

______________________________________

About OM Heals

OM Heals’ mission is to match energy medicine practitioners with millions of people around the world who are seeking holistic and alternative ways to support their mind, body and soul through our energy practitioner matching platform. To this end, in collaboration with leading scientists and practitioners from around the globe, we plan to educate consumers regarding the science behind energy medicine based on quantum physics research that shows we are 99.9999% energy and only .0001% physical matter form.