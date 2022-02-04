Colorado Musician Expands Horizons with their Newest Release for The Noam Chomsky Music Project
EINPresswire.com/ -- Musician Ryan Marvel discusses how American linguist Noam Chomsky impacted his latest release for The Noam Chomsky Music Project.
Run by the label Synesthesia Media, the music project is a global and expansive effort to disseminate Noam Chomsky’s lectures and amplify his voice in an innovative way, delivering his words through one of the most universally powerful artforms: Music. Ryan Marvel joins the project and in an interview he discusses how his involvement in The Noam Chomsky Music Project strengthened his views and affected his music.
The music project’s goal is to preserve and celebrate Chomsky’s outlook on the world. Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, dozens of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of Chomsky’s lectures which Synesthesia Media spent over a year building.
Ryan Marvel is an award-winning composer, pianist and arranger from Colorado. He has several wins for “Album of the Year” under his belt and works as an independent arranger and composer, while also maintaining a private piano studio. His newest album releases on Feb. 4th, and is a shift from his typical musical methodology.
“I did everything electronically for this project, which was a departure from my usual solo piano,” Marvel said. “It allowed me more textures to layer underneath his voice, hopefully without overwhelming certain words or phrases that need to be heard.”
In creating his work, Marvel gravitated towards two themes Chomsky regularly touched upon in his lectures: power abuse and environmentalism. These themes are important to him, Marvel said.
“I don't think [The Noam Chomsky Music Project] has changed my views - I think it has strengthened those that were already meaningful to me,” Marvel said. “It has given me more material to gain insight on topics that are important to our time and in turn helps me to ask more questions.”
“In Your Hands” by Ryan Marvel for The Noam Chomsky Music Project is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify on February 4th.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Noam Chomsky Music Project:
The Noam Chomsky Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is an expansive international effort to bolster Noam Chomsky’s ideas with passion and aesthetics. This project is the first of this scale—both in size and reach—to combine music with Chomsky’s work
The Noam Chomsky Music Project
Ryan Marvel - Two Choices | The Noam Chomsky Music Project