YZKN Teams Up with Investigative Journalist Ian Urbina to Release A New EP with The Outlaw Ocean Music Project
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by their reporting at sea. On February 4th, Synesthesia Media is proud to release the EP “The Ocean (Inspired by ‘The Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina)” with the Turkish electronic music producer Yozkan Kovandzha.
Created by reporter Ian Urbina, the music project’s goal is to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuse at sea. Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina.
For the 20-year-old musician YZKN, incorporating these field recordings presented a challenge, but he always strives to create a unique listening experience for his fans.
“Using noisy records in those tracks was a bit challenging,” YZKN said. “But I handled it by using it as a background ambiance.”
Just by listening to the samples pulled from Urbina’s reporting, Kovandzha said he felt like he lived through the events Urbina experienced at sea and it changed his perception of the ocean.
“The Ocean” by YZKN for The Outlaw Ocean Music Project is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
YZKN - String Of The Seas | The Outlaw Ocean Music Project by Ian Urbina