Infotools strengthens its client services teams with two seasoned Client Engagement Managers

Market research experts Aubrey Burke and Andrea Mitlag join the team in the United States and New Zealand to look after new and existing client relationships

One reason we are able to help our clients succeed with every market research project is that our team are very knowledgeable about the industry and all its ‘in and outs’.” — Horst Feldhaeuser, Group Services Director for Infotools