Infotools strengthens its client services teams with two seasoned Client Engagement Managers
Market research experts Aubrey Burke and Andrea Mitlag join the team in the United States and New Zealand to look after new and existing client relationships
One reason we are able to help our clients succeed with every market research project is that our team are very knowledgeable about the industry and all its ‘in and outs’.”AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infotools, a global leader in market research analysis solutions, today announced that Aubrey Burke and Andrea Mitlag have joined its client engagement teams. Both have extensive experience in the market research industry and will be responsible for building important client relationships.
“One reason we are able to help our clients succeed with every market research project is that our team are very knowledgeable about the industry and all its ‘in and outs’,” said Horst Feldhaeuser, Group Services Director for Infotools, “As seasoned insights professionals, Aubrey and Andrea will be able to add significant value to our industry engagements.”
Infotools has grown its U.S.-based Client Services team with Client Engagement Manager, Aubrey Burke. She has a broad knowledge of research tools across the insights process: discovery, experimentation, and commercialization. Before joining Infotools, Burke served as a leader for both agency and corporate insights teams at companies such as M/A/R/C, Porsche and Georgia Pacific. She is based in Atlanta and will work with Infotools’ U.S. clients.
Andrea Mitlag has also joined the Infotools team as Client Engagement Manager, based in the company’s Auckland, NZ headquarters. Mitlag has a wide spectrum of expertise in the insights world, having previously founded and run market research consultancy THINK – Research to Results for many years. Most recently, she was Head of Research and Insights for Ovato printing solutions, providing insights to publishers and media companies. Mitlag is well known in the New Zealand insights industry.
About Infotools
Infotools is an award-winning software and services provider specializing in processing, analyzing, visualizing and sharing market research data. The company offers a powerful cloud-based software platform, Harmoni, which is purpose-built for market research data, that enables data experts to confidently steer business decision making through data harmonization, insights discovery, analysis, visualization, and reporting. Established in 1990, and with a presence in the US, Europe, South Africa and New Zealand, Infotools works with some of the world’s best-known brands, including Coca-Cola, Shell, Orange, Samsung and Mondelēz. For more information, visit infotools.com or follow on Twitter @infotools.
