Legislative branch to change website addresses

Beginning as early as next week the North Dakota legislative branch domain will be changing from legis.nd.gov to ndlegis.gov.

The Legislative Council is aware many websites have reference links to the legislative branch website.

This notice is being posted as a courtesy so that organizations may identify those links and prepare for the change.

The Legislative Council will provide notice at least 24 hours before the change will take effect.

Thank you for your patience during this transition. The Legislative Council will strive to make this transition as seamless as possible.

Please contact Andrea Cooper, Lead Legislative Administrative Specialist, at 701.328.2916 or acooper@nd.gov if you have any questions.

