PennDOT Removes Some Restrictions for Winter Storm Landon

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has lifted the temporary restriction on certain vehicles from traveling on Interstate 80 in north central Pennsylvania.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using the interstates yesterday to help ensure that the interstates remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm.

The most recent vehicle restrictions reflected Tier 1 of the commonwealth's weather event vehicle restriction plan.

Speed limits remain restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles, and commercial vehicles not affected by other roadway restrictions must move to the right lane:

Interstate 80 from I-99 at Bellefonte to the Ohio state line.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.

