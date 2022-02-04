- Louisiana Department of Insurance Announces Streamlined Form-Filing Process for Five New Commercial Lines

Submit Release
The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) is streamlining the form-filing process for five additional lines of commercial insurance by adding them to the list of lines eligible for certified approval, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced today.

The certified approval process requires insurers to certify that their new forms comply with all applicable laws, regulations and directives. Previously, these forms were submitted to the LDI for approval prior to taking effect. The department is making this change to create a more attractive environment for new and existing insurers in our state.  

“I am confident that simplifying our filing process will result in greater competition in Louisiana’s marketplace,” said Commissioner Donelon. “Policyholders can be assured the LDI still has authority to investigate and take regulatory action against companies if their certified policy forms are not compliant with Louisiana laws and regulations.”

Major lines such as workers’ compensation and commercial auto will remain subject to prior approval. The lines of commercial insurance now eligible for certified approval are environmental pollution liability, commercial excess and commercial umbrella, directors and officers (management liability), employment benefit plan/fiduciary, and commercial flood (not to include NFIP).

The certified approval process has been in place and worked well for the following lines: aviation, fidelity and surety, commercial inland marine, boiler and machinery/equipment breakdown, and travel.

About the Louisiana Department of Insurance: The Louisiana Department of Insurance works to improve competition in the state’s insurance market while assisting individuals and businesses with the information and resources they need to be informed consumers of insurance. As a regulator, the LDI enforces the laws that provide a fair and stable marketplace and makes certain that insurers comply with the laws in place to protect policyholders. You can contact the LDI by calling 1-800-259-5300 or visiting www.ldi.la.gov

