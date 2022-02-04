We Level Up treatment center, already accredited by JC, Awarded Elite BBB “A” Rating
You can help someone experiencing depression by simply being there for them to listen and to support.
According to the BBB reports by Princeton Research, 7 out of 10 consumers say they are more likely to buy from a company designated as BBB Accredited Business.
As a BBB Accredited rehab, with an “A” rating, the “We Level Up addiction center network is dedicated to promoting trust and transparency in the addiction center industry.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The We Level Up treatment center network is pleased to announce that it has earned and has been awarded an “A” rating along with BBB Accreditation in January 2022.
— Ryan Zofay founder of the Level Up Series
As a BBB Accredited rehab, with an “A” rating, the “We Level Up addiction center network is dedicated to promoting trust and transparency in the addiction center industry. Specifically for both alcohol treatment information, drug abuse treatment information along with detox resources in the United States. With additional information offered at the WeLevelUp.com website for co-occurring dual diagnosis mental health conditions.” Stated, Ryan Zofay, founder of the Level Up Series and We Level Up Coaching & Intervention leader.
About BBB Accredited Rehab Designation
Businesses earning prestigious BBB Accreditation indicates that they are trustworthy and reputable. Such businesses have been revised and passed a rigorous examination from the Better Business Bureau and are known for business ethics and integrity. A recent study by Iron Monk Solutions found that Americans value an A+ BBB rating more than a 5-star rating on Google, Facebook, and Yelp.
We Level Up is 'A-rated' BBB Accredited Rehab for addiction & detox treatment
A-rated BBB Accredited Rehab for addiction & detox treatment information and resources. Clients searching for accredited rehab and treatment services will find We Level Up as earned this elite status.
Accredited Rehab and Treatment services with Commitment to High Standards
We Level Up is committed to BBB’s Standards of Trust. We Level Up is proud to announce its recent accreditation by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving South Florida. As a BBB Accredited Business, with a high ranking of an “A”, We Level Up is dedicated to promoting trust in the marketplace, specifically in the addiction wellness sector.
According to Ryan Zofay, We Level Up Personal Development leader, “We Level Up branded treatment centers offer advanced brick and mortar addiction rehab & detox care in upgraded renovated facilities. We are locally owned & operated in South Florida. The clinical and executive management teams offer decades of experience in inpatient rehab, detox, and related substance abuse care. This organization is well known for operating with the highest level of honesty & integrity.”
According to the BBB reports by Princeton Research, seven out of ten consumers say they are more likely to buy from a company designated as a BBB Accredited Business. We Level Up is proud to support the BBB in providing objective, unbiased information about businesses.
Ryan Zofay also stated “We are proud to be a fully BBB accredited business as we value building trust with our customers. Our “A” rated BBB Accreditation gives our customers confidence in our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of ethics and professional conduct which are aligned with our core values.”
Only a small percentage of treatment centers in the addiction rehabilitation space have qualified as a BBB accredited rehab and treatment services business. Let alone, have also earned the coveted “A” ranking. Accredited businesses must adhere to the “Standards of Trust”, a comprehensive set of policies, procedures, and best practices representing trustworthiness in the marketplace. The standards call for building trust, embodying integrity, advertising honestly and telling the truth, being transparent, honoring promises, being responsive, and safeguarding privacy.
The We Level Up addiction rehab network is expanding and growing again. We’re proud to offer multiple BBB accredited rehab and treatment services awards. Moreover, a new recent New Jersey rehab facility has been at work. The We Level Up NJ rehab is set to launch its grand opening shortly in the Northeast United States. The New Jersey addiction center was recently inspected and passed by local authorities to operate the brand new substance abuse and detox center within easy driving distance to half the USA population.
We Level Up accredited rehab and treatment services come with a history of caring for thousands of clients. Backed up by hundreds of five-star Google reviews, helping clients and their families get better, and feel better every day. Our mission remains to help people live a healthier, better, and more robust life free from addiction and the emotional pain of the disease.
Addiction Center & mental health inpatient treatment facilities include:
- West Palm Beach alcohol rehab & drug addiction, detox center & dual diagnosis treatment.
- Lake Worth Florida rehab center West Palm Beach county rehab center for alcohol & drug addiction, detox center & dual diagnosis treatment.
- Fort Lauderdale rehab center for mental health and co-occuring secondary addiction treatment.
- New Jersey rehab center for alcohol & drug addiction, detox center & dual diagnosis treatment.
Inpatient addiction treatment facilities coming soon include:
- South California rehab center for alcohol & drug addiction, detox center & dual diagnosis treatment.
- Houston Texas rehab center for alcohol & drug addiction, detox center & dual diagnosis treatment.
- Washington rehab center for alcohol & drug addiction, detox center & dual diagnosis treatment.
Finding An Accredited Addiction Treatment Center
Finding an accredited drug and alcohol rehab center is critical when seeking out support for yourself or a loved one. The Joint Commission (JCAHO) provides among the most elevated tier of accreditation typically obtained in the substance abuse and mental health treatment sector.
Discovering quality substance abuse programs can be complicated and troublesome. It’s an investment in a worthwhile future for your health and safety. So why not make sure the treatment offered is truly professional & effective before admitting.
The Joint Commission, which was earlier known as the Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO), provides their seal of approval only to particular addiction rehab centers that satisfy their policies and benchmarks for high-quality care.
Learn more about We Level Up addiction center Joint Commission accreditations awards at www.WeLevelUp.com.
About We-Level-Up Treatment Centers
WeLevelUp is a renowned treatment center that applies evidence-based treatment modalities and holistic programs to improve client recovery outcomes—combining traditional elements of SUD treatment, including supervised medical recovery coupled with intensive behavioral rehab.
Offering cutting-edge advanced therapies, WeLevelUp is an accredited dual diagnosis mental health care provider. Fully integrating dual diagnosis conditions into the therapy programs. Most importantly, top-notch doctors, therapists, and counselors leverage the power of science to help clients succeed in rehabilitation recovery.
Providing exceptional behavioral addiction and mental health treatment across the U.S., with amenities and activities formulated to encourage the most progress possible. Each client gets lifetime alumni to support post-inpatient treatment, along with family help resources. These resources maintain recovery momentum, after departing treatment. At WeLevelUp, the mission is to create legions of self-empowered individuals who are entirely in control of their lives and destinies, thus enabling them to get what they want out of life, and have real fun in the process.
Who Is Ryan Zofay?
In 2019 he founded the Level Up Development Series. Level Up is a unique development program that provides attendees with the tools and knowledge to eliminate limiting thoughts from their lives and to reach their full potential.
Ryan Zofay is most passionate about sharing his practical lessons that change lives. As a successful entrepreneur and motivational speaker, he teaches development strategies that improve performance, connection, and overall mindset.
Using the teachings of his successes and tribulations, Ryan has a unique ability to facilitate significant change for individuals and organizations. In addition, Ryan’s passion and enthusiasm readily spill over to his listeners.
Moreover, his life accounts, incredible comeback journies, along with the wisdom he developed, help formulate life improvement.
Sources:
https://www.bbb.org/search?find_country=USA&find_latlng=26.521524%2C-80.142524&find_loc=Boynton%20Beach%2C%20FL&find_text=we%20level%20up&page=1
Ryan Zofay Events - https://welevelup.com/coaching/the-level-up-event-by-ryan-zofay/
[1] Treatment Settings – National Institute on Drug Abuse, https://welevelup.com/treatment/rehab-accreditations/
[2] Treatment Settings – The Johns Hopkins University, https://welevelup.com/treatment/bbb-accredited-rehab/
[3] Overdose Death Rates - National Institute on Drug Abuse, https://welevelup.com/rehab/addiction-treatment-center/
[4] https://welevelup.com/news/drug-overdose/, https://welevelup.com/coaching/ryan-zofay/
Ryan Zofay
We Level Up
+1 561-678-0917
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
We Level Up Addiction & Mental Health Treatment Center Rehab Accreditations