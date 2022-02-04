Council President Albornoz and Vice President Glass to Host Media Availability on February 7 at 11:30 a.m.

MARYLAND, April 2 - For Immediate Release: Friday, February 4, 2022

Discussion will include an overview of a joint Committee briefing about newly arriving migrant and asylum-seeking children, youth, and families in Montgomery County

Rockville, Md., Feb. 4, 2021— On Monday, Feb. 7 at 11:30 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz and Vice President Evan Glass will host a media availability to discuss various Council matters.

As part of the discussion, the Councilmembers will provide an overview on a joint Education and Culture and Health and Human Services Committee briefing about migrant and asylum-seeking children, youth, and families that are new arrivals to Montgomery County, and the resources the County is providing to help them as they transition to their new lives.

Montgomery County Health and Human Services Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell will join the media availability to provide a public health update.

The public can watch on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

