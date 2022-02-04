DMV News You Can Use for January/February 2022

A Message from Director Robinson

As we start a new year, my team and I are focused on several innovations this year that will simplify how we do business. Many of the updates we have planned will offer even more transactions that can be completed online or via our mobile app, allowing you to Skip-the-Trip in 2022.

In this month's newsletter, check out our Vision Zero tips for driving in winter weather and steps to take in an emergency situation. Also, be sure to read about our expanded virtual hearing services. This edition also features great news for you Caps fans as our service centers are now offering Washington Capitals specialty plates. Finally, Happy Black History Month! Throughout the month, check out our social media as we'll be highlighting prominent African Americans, who have made great achievements and contributions to the automotive industry.

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Wishing everyone a happy and safe new year!