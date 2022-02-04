Cybersecurity Task Force Announces February MeetingFeb03

MEDIA ALERT

BOISE, Idaho (February 3, 2022) — The Idaho Cybersecurity Task Force will meet Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. MT.

The Idaho Cybersecurity Task Force was established by Governor Brad Little to provide recommendations that improve business, government, and personal cybersecurity procedures, identify cybersecurity assets, resources and public-private partnerships across Idaho and examine and propose new ways to ensure Idaho’s election infrastructure remains secure, transparent and resilient. This meeting will focus on finalizing the task force recommendations.

Interested parties and members of the public are encouraged to participate in the meeting remotely. Limited in-person seating will be available at the Idaho Department of Commerce, Clearwater conference room, located at 700 W. State Street in Boise.

Meeting ID: 81677070925

Join by desktop or mobile device here.

Click here for the complete meeting agenda.

To learn more about the Idaho Cybersecurity Task Force, please visit https://commerce.idaho.gov/cybersecurity/.

