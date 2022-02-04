Audio: This Week in the Missouri Senate for Feb. 4

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews redistricting; Senate Bill 666, legislation that seeks to modify provisions on self-defense; Senate Bill 1106, a measure that would modify provisions relating to funding for housing programs; and Senate Bill 973, which would establish the “Truth in Medicine Act.”
