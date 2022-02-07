EdisonLearning Digital Learning Practitioners to Speak at Digital Learning Annual Conference
Digital learning practitioners will speak as session leaders at the upcoming Digital Learning Annual Conference (DLAC), February 7-9, in Atlanta, Georgia.FT. LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experienced and accomplished digital learning practitioners from EdisonLearning, the longtime innovator in public education and leading provider of digital learning solutions for grades 6-12, will speak as session leaders at the upcoming Digital Learning Annual Conference (DLAC), February 7-9, in Atlanta, Georgia.
The DLAC is designed for K-12 digital learning practitioners, researchers, and policymakers to share, learn and debate best practices, challenges, successes, bumps and bruises, and future innovations in online and blended learning. Additionally, the conference helps to fill a gap in the professional opportunities for online and blended learning educators and administrators.
Carly Fuller, Vice President of Product Design & Innovation at EdisonLearning, will conduct a session on Engaging Students in an Asynchronous Space. In this session, participants will consider what barriers prevent students from feeling engaged, and review online teachers’ experiences to synthesize and define actions that lead to immediate results for higher engagement. Ms. Fuller’s session will take place at 1:45 p.m.–3:00 p.m. on February 7.
Zachary Simmen, Assistant Director of Instruction at EdisonLearning, will conduct a session on Building Human Connection into Online Learning through Student Advisors. This session will provide examples of how student advisors can take an active role in a student’s online learning experience and the types of responses and results our online student advisors have seen. The session will share practical tips for building connections to inspire a learner’s lifelong journey. Mr. Simmen’s session will take place at 2:00 p.m.–2:45 p.m. on February 8.
Each of these members of EdisonLearning’s accomplished team of professional educators, brings a career’s worth of expertise in K-12 education and education technology. They understand how to deliver high-impact support based on industry-recognized best practices to ensure every child has access to an excellent education.
EdisonLearning provides 150+ full eCourses in core and elective subjects, plus Career and Technical Education (CTE), social-emotional learning (SEL) and student empowerment content, and nearly 50 embedded project-based learning (PBL) units focused on mastery.
In January, EdisonLearning announced that it was now offering to parents and students an engaging at-home learning experience through EdisonLearnNow®. Additionally, EdisonLearning will soon be offering professional learning courses that empower middle and high school teachers to effectively deliver virtual instruction.
About EdisonLearning
EdisonLearning brings together best practices in instruction, developed over three decades of supporting schools, with blended solutions designed by educators to meet students where they are and deliver the education they need and deserve. The company’s comprehensive content, resources and support include 150+ full eCourses in core and elective subjects, plus career and technical education and social-emotional learning; actionable learning analytics dashboards and blockchain-enabled micro-credentials; and instructional services teachers and advisors who provide personalized student support. The guiding purpose behind all of EdisonLearning’s work is to ensure equitable access and opportunity for each and every learner. Learn more at www.edisonlearning.com
