Miami Professional Who Suffered Stroke After a Routine Procedure Pursues Lawsuit Against University of Miami and Doctor
Attorneys with Beck and Lee Trial Lawyers claim the medical staff should have recognized the patient’s hypertensive crisis
Dr. Liu documented in the medical records that no care advice was given and that the plaintiff was discharged in stable condition. As a result, she had a stroke a few days later.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorneys with Beck and Lee Trial Lawyers continue to seek answers for an accomplished Miami woman who suffered a stroke following a procedure at the University of Miami. The medical malpractice claim asserts the doctor and nursing staff failed to inform the patient that she was exhibiting early signs of an impending stroke and neglected to provide adequate care to address her extreme hypertension.
— Bertha Fertil's Attorney with Beck and Lee
The plaintiff, Bertha Fertil, is an independent hospital and health care professional with advanced degrees from Cornell University and Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. She is a Miami native, having grown up in the Little Haiti neighborhood.
Fertil suffered a massive hemorrhagic stroke and permanent brain damage. Although currently mobile, she will need lifelong care as she continues to deteriorate, her attorneys said.
According to the lawsuit, Fertil visited Dr. Xue Zhong Liu’s clinic at UM in 2015 because she was suffering from severe ear pain and a headache. Nurse Rebecca Rodriguez, a defendant in the lawsuit, measured Fertil’s blood pressure, which was noted in the medical records as 233/150. This is considered Hypertension Stage 3 (Hypertensive Crisis) - the most severe case of high blood pressure and usually requires immediate attention by a doctor or health care professional.
The claim alleges Liu and Rodriguez ignored Fertil’s hypertensive emergency and instead performed an earwax removal.
“After the procedure, Plaintiff’s headache persisted, Liu insisted that ‘It will go away,” said Elizabeth Lee Beck, Bertil's attorney with Beck and Lee. “Dr. Liu documented in the medical records that no care advice was given and that the plaintiff was discharged in stable condition. As a result, she had a stroke a few days later.”
The plaintiff’s motion for a rehearing will be heard in Miami-Dade Circuit Civil Court on Feb. 9 (CASE NO. 2017-017351-CA-01). Lawyers are seeking judgment against the University for monetary damages, pre-judgment and post-judgment interest, costs, and such other relief as this Court may deem just and proper.
