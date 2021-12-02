KindRED Pride Foundation and Joy Metropolitan Community Church Team Up for the 18th Annual Santa’s Bike Force
Organizers Seek Donations to Meet or Exceed Record Donations Set in 2020
Through this campaign, we want people to remember the Christmas when they received their first bike and how it felt.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The KindRED Pride Foundation and Santa’s Bike Force continue their annual effort to inspire people around the world to donate funds for a “first” bike and helmet for a deserving child for the bike giveaway at the Joy Metropolitan Church, 2351 S Ferncreek Ave in Orlando, schedule for Thursday, Dec. 16 at 4:00 p.m. Organizers said they hope to build on the tremendous success achieved last year when they received the largest supply of bikes in one single year since the start of Santa’s Bike Force 18 years ago.
— Billy Looper, founder KindRED Pride Foundation
“There is more need and more obstacles than ever this year,” said Billy Looper, a co-manager of the event and founder KindRED Pride Foundation. “The COVID pandemic tragedy deeply impacted families in our community and around the world. Not only is there a supply shortage and a lack of bicycles, but the prices have increased,” Looper said. “Through this campaign, we want people to remember the Christmas when they received their first bike and how it felt. We want deserving children in our area to experience the same sense of nostalgia and wonder.”
Santa’s Bike Force has given away more than 900 bikes since its start. Last year, it distributed 107 bikes - the most in one year.
“We gladly accept all contributions,” added Tom Christ, co-manager of the event and founder of KindRED Pride Foundation. “We raised $12,000 last year and we think we can do better this year so we are hoping to raise $15,000. We want people to tap in the holiday spirit and spread the special moments when a child first learns how to ride a bike.”
In addition to donating a bike, the public can participate in two other ways:
- Spread the word. To learn more about Santa’s Bike Force, please visit our Facebook page: SANTAS BIKE FORCE
- Go to the following and purchase a bike online or contribute. Organizers will deliver a bike to a needy child in your name: www.SantasBikeForce.com
Christ and Looper added that each recipient of a new bike also receives a helmet.
Major sponsors this year include Kennon Adkinson with Sonny’s BBQ; John Lundsten with LOD Advisory Group; Bill Kitchen with US Thrillrides; Regions Bank; Cathy Keene with J. Meyers Insurance; Daniel and Christopher with CDW Electrical; and Trina Gregory-Probst with Seven Bites.
Santa’s Bike Force’s past beneficiaries include Healing the Children, FACT Foster Care, Joy MCC Church, Orlando Dream Center and One Heart for Women & Children.
For more information on KindRED Pride Foundation and Santa’s Bike Force visit: KindredPride.org and SantasBikeForce.com.
