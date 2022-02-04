District 12 Road Closures Due to Flooding, Downed Utilities, Downed Trees
Uniontown, PA – PennDOT is advising motorists that portions of the following state roadways are closed or restricted due to flooding, downed trees, or downed utilities:
Greene County:
Davistown Road (Route 2006) in Perry Township between Watkins Run Road and U.S. 19 is closed due to flooding.
Route 18 in Franklin Township between Water Dam Road and Pisgah Road is closed due to flooding.
Green Valley Road (Route 1019) in Cumberland Township between Muddy Creek Road and Bessie Lane is closed due to flooding.
Buckeye Road (Route 2003) in Perry Township between the Intersection with Big Shannon Rd and the West Virginia State Line is closed due to flooding.
Big Shannon Run Road (Route 2003) in Whiteley Township between Bacon Run Rd and Little Shannon Rd is closed due to flooding.
Carmichaels Road (Route 2017) in Cumberland Township between Muddy Creek Road and Green Valley Road is closed due to flooding.
Bald Hill Church Road (Route 2021) in Dunkard Township between Bald Hill Road and Old Waterworks Road is closed due to flooding.
Fayette County:
Route 711 in Connellsville Township at the intersection of McCoy Hollow Road is closed due to a downed utility.
Tom Cat Hollow Road (Route 3003) in Nicholson Township between Geneva Road and Township 0360 Road is closed due to flooding.
Washington County:
McKee Road (Route 3011) between Boone Road in Canton Township and Prigg Road in Buffalo Township is closed due to a downed utility
Washington Pike (Route 844) between Scenic Drive in Independence Township and Brownlee Trucking Company in Hopewell Township is closed due to downed trees
Route 40 in Buffalo Township between Route 221 and East Buffalo Church Road is closed due to a downed utility.
Route 40 in South Strabane Township between Zediker Station Road and Chestnut Ridge Road has a lane restriction due to a downed tree.
Route 231 in East Finley Township between Elm Road and Burnsville Ridge Road/Pleasant Grove Road is closed due to a downed tree.
Route 980 in Cecil Township at the intersection of Crothers Lane is closed due to a downed utility.
Joffre Bulger Road (Route 4012) in Smith Township between Columbia Drive and Joffre Cherry Valley Road is closed due to a downed tree.
Ten Mile Road (Route 2020) between Little Creek Road in West Bethlehem Township and Smith Run Road in Amwell Township is closed due to flooding.
Westmoreland County:
Route 381 in Ligonier Township between Club Stable Rd and US 30 is closed due to flooding
Route 982 in Derry Township between the on ramp from U.S. 30 and Mission Road is closed due to flooding.
Armbrust Road (Route 2012) in Hempfield Township between Fairground Road and Route 819 is closed due to flooding.
Two Mile Road (Route 2045) in Ligonier Township between Ross Road and U.S. 30 closed due to flooding
Buttermore Avenue (Route 3089) between Plastic Factory Road in East Huntingdon Township and Bridge and Hunker Waltz Mill Road in the Borough of New Stanton is closed due to flooding.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.gov/District12.
Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.
MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov
# # #