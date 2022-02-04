PennDOT Lifts Vehicle Restrictions in the Northwest Region

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has lifted the vehicle restrictions on interstates in the northwest region.

Tier 1 restrictions have been lifted from Interstate 79, Interstate 80, and Interstate 376 in Crawford, Erie, Mercer and Venango counties. Restrictions on Interstate 86 and Interstate 90 were lifted earlier today.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using the interstates earlier today to help ensure that the interstates remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm.

PennDOT crews have been treating roadways since the storm's start. The department's primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

A speed limit reduction to 45 mph remains on the following highways:

I-79 from the starting point in Erie County to the West Virginia state line in Greene County;

I-80 from the Ohio state in Mercer County to Exit 161 (Route 220, Bellefonte) in Centre County; and

I-376 from the I-80 interchange to the ending point in Allegheny County.

On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by vehicle restrictions must move to the right lane.

Vehicle restrictions and speed reductions remain in place on other roads throughout the state. To see up-to-date information on this information, go to www.511PA.com.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.

More information about how to prepare for any type of emergency, including free downloadable checklists of items to keep in your home, car, and at work, and specific information for people with access and functional needs or pets, is available on the Ready PA webpage.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.

