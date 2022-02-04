Unbridled Capital Sells 90 KFCs in Multi-State Deal
It was truly an honor to get the only phone call he made when deciding on an advisor to sell his KFC business.”GULF BREEZE, FLORIDA, USA, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unbridled Capital recently provided sell-side advisory services to Fowler Foods, Inc. and related entities on the sale of 90 KFC and multi-brand restaurants in AR, AL, FL, IL, KY, MO, MS, and TN. The restaurants were sold to new KFC franchisee Tasty Chick’n, LLC.
“I have known Rick for a long time. I partnered with Unbridled because I trusted their expertise – from past personal experience and from their string of successful closings. I knew they would do a fantastic job in the marketing process, but I was blown-away by the excellence, mindfulness, and patience they exhibited during due diligence and throughout the varied negotiations. Derek emerged as a calm and steady voice along with Tom Ice from Middleton Reutlinger. I can confidently say that Unbridled and Middleton were my Dream Team in getting this transaction across the goal line. They receive my greatest thanks, and to my fellow KFC franchisees and large franchisees nationwide, use them. Trust me, they are worth their weight in gold,” said franchisee Chris Fowler.
“I have known Chris and his family for many years. It was truly an honor to get the only phone call he made when deciding on an advisor to sell his KFC business. Chris has been one of the most recognizable leaders in the KFC system for dozens of years – as past President of AKFC and as one of its largest franchisees. This deal was expansive with operations across eight states. I felt reasonably sure that the eventual buyer would be a new franchisee to the KFC system, and the marketing efforts proved this to be true. And while I know our network of buyers is the best in the industry, I am especially proud of Derek’s efforts at patiently leading this transaction to a successful result. We had year-end pressures and last-minute hiccups from third parties, yet all parties worked together to get to a successful outcome at the 11th hour. Personally, I will miss seeing Chris at KFC Conventions, but we wish him the very best in the next phase of his life. And for the Tasty team, welcome to KFC and best wishes for success,” said Rick Ormsby, Managing Director.
As a condition of this closing and token of our appreciation, Unbridled Capital will make a charitable contribution to the KFC Foundation, which assists employees in obtaining education, navigating crisis situations, and managing their personal finances. We want to be a blessing because we have been blessed.
Despite meteoric growth, Unbridled Capital continues to maintain an industry-leading closing percentage of over 90%.
