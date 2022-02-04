Tenn. National Guard Field Artillery unit returns home from Middle East

SMYRNA, Tenn. – More than 190 Soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 181st Field Artillery Regiment, returned home, Feb. 3, after a successful 10-month deployment to the Middle East. An additional 140 Soldiers from the 1-181st are scheduled to return Feb. 5, marking the completion of the unit’s year-long mission.

Soldiers were greeted by friends and family at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site before completing a short in-processing and being released to go home.

“To say that this deployment was impactful would simply be an understatement,” said Lt. Col. Phillip E. Hill Jr., 1-181st Commander. “Our Soldiers collectively and deliberately managed an array of combat power through multiple complex operational environments, and we did it successfully, while improving relationships with our allies.”

The 1-181st was a part of Task Force Iron Valor and deployed to six different countries in the Middle East under U.S. Central Command. They supported Operations Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve, departing Tennessee early last March. The 1-181st is headquartered in Chattanooga with units in Pulaski, Lawrenceburg, Fayetteville and Dayton.

Soldiers have spent the last two weeks at Fort Bliss, Texas, where they completed their demobilization and out-processing procedures. After a long year, members of the 1-181st are happy to be home.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the many accomplishments of Task Force Iron Valor,” said Hill. “Our Soldiers overcame all obstacles and always accomplished the mission with outstanding results. It was my honor to lead the 1-181st on this deployment and we are thankful to be back home.”