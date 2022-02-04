2022 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program Open

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) is now accepting applications for the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP).

SCBGP funds are granted to enhance production and competitiveness of specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables, dried fruits, tree nuts, honey, floriculture, and other nursery crops.

“Anytime Tennessee producers can get a boost in crop production, that affects the state’s overall economy in a positive way,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Tennessee is proud to administer this program for innovative projects that impact multiple specialty crop producers.”

Producers, universities, institutions, cooperatives, and industry or community-based organizations are eligible to apply. The grant program supports initiatives that directly affect multiple Tennessee producers and have a positive, long-lasting impact on Tennessee agriculture.

“Participation in the Specialty Crop Block Grant program has allowed the Tennessee Association of Farmers Markets to develop educational materials that promote specialty crops to consumers across the state,” Tennessee Association of Farmers Markets president Kasi Haire said. “Increasing demand to provide our communities with fresh, local produce serves as a direct benefit for producers large and small.”

TDA administers the grants, which are authorized through USDA. To submit a proposal for funding, download and complete the 2022 project template. Email the completed document to tn.scbg@tn.gov. Proposals are due by March 15, 2022 and early submission is encouraged. First-time recipients have a funding limit of $25,000.

The project template, performance measures, and information required to apply are available online at www.tn.gov/agriculture/businesses/business-development/scbg.html.

For more information about the USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, email tn.scbg@tn.gov.