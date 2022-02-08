Auto-ISAC Chooses Cyware to Enhance Automated Threat Intelligence Sharing and Security Operations Efficiency
Cyware Solutions Enable Automated Threat Intelligence Collection, Analysis and Collaboration Across Auto-ISAC’s MembersWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) today announced that it has partnered with Cyware, the industry's only Virtual Cyber Fusion Platform provider, to give its members the ability to aggregate, share, and collaborate on actionable threat intelligence. With Cyware, Auto-ISAC members can initiate more efficient end-to-end intelligence sharing and automation to bolster SecOps, threat hunting, and incident response programs.
Since 2015, Auto-ISAC has served as a hub for the automotive community to share and analyze intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks to the vehicle, and to collectively enhance vehicle cybersecurity capabilities. Auto-ISAC serves members across the global automotive industry, including light- and heavy-duty vehicle OEMs, suppliers, and the commercial vehicle sector. Its members represent 99% of all light-duty vehicles on the road in North America and span seven countries on three continents.
“Over the last several years, the automotive industry has experienced tremendous technological innovation, including automotive connectivity and sustainability efforts that better protect drivers and the environment, while at the same time realizing better commercial efficiencies,” said Faye Francy, Auto-ISAC Executive Director. “However, these innovations bring highly targeted cyber fraud, phishing, and threat actor activity. Cyware’s offering gives our members the tools to quickly and effectively collaborate and coordinate on community-vetted, curated threat intelligence and response. The intent is to support the improvements of members’ security operations and to promote innovation throughout the community to better counter threats targeting the automotive industry.”
Auto-ISAC joins dozens of other ISACs and Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) using Cyware’s Situation Awareness Platform (CSAP) and Threat Intelligence Exchange (CTIX) to boost their overall threat intelligence process, accelerate incident response time, and reduce cybersecurity risk.
“We are excited to be partnering with Auto-ISAC and the global automotive threat sharing community it serves to support real-time, threat sharing and collaboration,” said Anuj Goel, CEO, Cyware. “Auto-ISAC member organizations recognize that combating cyber threats requires a united front, and that fluid collaboration and information sharing is essential to counter emerging threats. Through our Cyber Fusion platform, we are able to support Auto-ISAC and member objectives by automating threat sharing and response, enabling better response outcomes through collaboration.”
Cyware’s virtual cyber fusion solutions allow Auto-ISAC to collect and share security alerts on the changing threat landscape and intelligence around specific attacks in the automotive industry. With Cyware's Situation Awareness Platform (CSAP) and Threat Intelligence Exchange (CTIX), Auto-ISAC members can automatically share security alerts and threat intelligence, including indicators of compromise (IOCs), malware alerts, vulnerability advisories, security incidents, phishing, and spear phishing attacks throughout its global automotive community.
Recently, the Auto-ISAC expanded its scope to include Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) functional areas related to the connected vehicle. The newly formed IT/OT Working Group creates a forum for technical IT and OT cybersecurity experts in the automotive industry to share actionable intelligence regarding cybersecurity challenges, threats, and risk mitigation methods to build resiliency of the connected vehicle.
The Auto-ISAC operates as a central hub to share and analyze intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks. Its secure intelligence sharing portal allows members to anonymously submit and receive information that helps them more effectively respond to cyber threats.
The Auto-ISAC has global representation. Its members represent more than 99 percent of light and heavy-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include suppliers, commercial fleets and carriers. For more information, please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us @autoisac.
About Cyware
Cyware helps enterprise cybersecurity teams build platform-agnostic virtual cyber fusion centers. Cyware is transforming security operations by delivering the cybersecurity industry's only Virtual Cyber Fusion Center Platform with next-generation SOAR (security orchestration, automation, and response) technology. As a result, organizations can increase speed and accuracy while reducing costs and analyst burnout. Cyware's Virtual Cyber Fusion solutions make secure collaboration, information sharing, and enhanced threat visibility a reality for enterprises, sharing communities (ISAC/ISAO), MSSPs, and government agencies of all sizes and needs. https://cyware.com/
Doug De Orchis
fama PR for Cyware
cyware@famapr.com
Michael Shokouhi
Auto-ISAC
+1 202-507-6219
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn