USDA to Gather Cash Rents Data

“Survey responses from as many farm operations as possible ensure cash rental rates accurately represent your locality,” said Kathy Broussard, Louisiana State Statistician. “By responding, producers help the farming community and ensure USDA bases its decisions on the most accurate data.” Information from this survey is also used in the Farm Service Agency (FSA) Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) as an alternative soil rental rate prior to finalizing new rates each year.

In accordance with federal law, NASS keeps survey responses confidential. Survey results will be available in aggregate form only to ensure that no individual producer or operation can be identified. NASS will publish the survey results on August 26, 2022, at quickstats.nass.usda.gov/. For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the NASS Delta Regional Field Office at (800) 327-2970.

