Rule Breaker Snacks Reaches 100K Milestone In Equity Crowdfunding Campaign
Better-For-You, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Allergen-Free, Rule-Breaking Snack Brand Achieves over 400% of Initial Goal As Growth Continues
The milestone comes on the heels of several business updates showcasing the brand’s continued momentum and growth. Rule Breaker Snacks has launched in airports, train stations and highway service plazas down the east coast through a new partnership with distributor Faber, Coe & Gregg and will also soon be on shelves at hundreds of military commissaries across the U.S, through DeCA, the Defense Commissary Agency. Students at Illinois State University now have Rule Breaker Snacks to fuel their study sessions thanks to a new agreement with Gordon Food Service. The brand also launched in Jungle Jim’s International Market and will be doing a test in 7-Eleven stores over the next few months. Rule Breaker Snacks is one of just 100 brands chosen for the 7-Eleven program out of 1200 applications, with only a fraction of those chosen for store tests.
A certified woman-owned company, Rule Breaker Snacks offers better-for-you treats that break all the rules. Rule Breaker Snacks are delicious, wholesome, clean-ingredient snacks that are vegan, gluten-free, kosher, nut-free, non-GMO, and free from the top eleven allergens including dairy, eggs, sesame, soy, and wheat. Soft-baked and chewy, Rule Breaker Snacks feature chickpeas as the first ingredient and are available in both singles and Bite formats.
“While most companies go through traditional channels to raise funds needed to grow, we’re giving everyone the chance to join us on this journey – you might say we’re breaking the rules again,” says Nancy Kalish, founder of Rule Breaker Snacks. “We are thrilled with the initial success of the campaign and look forward to welcoming more investors to be a part of our unique, growing company!”
The campaign will help fund sales and marketing efforts, expand distribution in the U.S. and globally, and development of new wow-worthy, chickpea-based products and flavors.
Investors receive perks such as Rule Breaker goodies and exclusive branded items. Investment amounts start at as little as $150. To learn more about Rule Breaker Snacks and how to invest visit https://republic.co/rule-breaker.
About Rule Breaker Snacks
Rule Breaker Snacks® is the maker of innovative 100% plant-based (vegan), gluten-free, non-GMO, allergy-friendly, bean-based treats. Founded by former health journalist and certified health coach Nancy Kalish who wanted to create better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats, Rule Breaker Snacks has upended snack time over the past few years with snacks that are perfectly and deliciously guilt-free. Rule Breaker Snacks are available online as well as in over 3,500 retail locations nationwide. For more information, visit rulebreakersnacks.com.
About Republic
Republic is a leading investment platform that provides access to startup, real estate, crypto, and video game investments for both retail and accredited investors. Republic has facilitated over $250 million in investments by our global community of over one million members. Headquartered in New York City with a team in six countries, Republic is backed by Binance, AngelList, Passport Capital, and more. For more information, visit www.republic.co.
