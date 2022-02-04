Court News ...

The Supreme Court of South Carolina

Re: Amendment to the South Carolina Bar Constitution Appellate Case No. 2021-001059

ORDER

Pursuant to Rule 410(c), SCACR, we approve the amendment to the South Carolina Bar Constitution submitted by the South Carolina Bar. Amended Article VII, Section 7.2 of the South Carolina Bar Constitution provides:

Section 7.2 Composition. The Board of Governors is composed of the President, the President-Elect, the Immediate Past President, the Secretary, the Treasurer, the president-elect and immediate past president of the Young Lawyers Division, two representatives of the Senior Lawyers Division, and the Chair of the House of Delegates, all of whom shall be members ex officio, together with two members (the "elected members") from each judicial region and two additional members (the "at large members") who shall be elected as hereinafter provided.

This amendment is effective immediately.

s/Donald W. Beatty C.J. s/John W. Kittredge J. s/Kaye G. Hearn J. s/John Cannon Few J. s/George C. James, Jr. J.

Columbia, South Carolina February 4, 2022