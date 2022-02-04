Winter Storm Landon Road Conditions Update

Dunmore, PA – Please see below for updates on the road conditions in District 4:

​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ County State Route/Exit/Mile Marker Township Beginning Intersection Ending Intersection Closure/Restriction Reason Estimated Date of Reopening Estimated Time of Reopening Lackawanna SR 435 Dunmore Old Drinker Turnpike End of SR 435 Closed Crash Friday, February 4, 2022 9:00:00 AM Luzerne SR 1041 (Upper Demunds Road) Dallas Fernwood Driver Sedlar Lane Closed Downed Tree in Wires Friday, February 4, 2022 12:00:00 PM Lackawanna Interstate 81 Northbound ​ Mile Marker 188.5 Mile Marker 189 Lane Restriction Crash Friday, February 4, 2022 10:00:00 AM

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

