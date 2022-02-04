Winter Storm Landon Road Conditions Update
Dunmore, PA – Please see below for updates on the road conditions in District 4:
|County
|State Route/Exit/Mile Marker
|Township
|Beginning Intersection
|Ending Intersection
|Closure/Restriction
|Reason
|Estimated Date of Reopening
|Estimated Time of Reopening
|Lackawanna
|SR 435
|Dunmore
|Old Drinker Turnpike
|End of SR 435
|Closed
|Crash
|Friday, February 4, 2022
|9:00:00 AM
|Luzerne
|SR 1041 (Upper Demunds Road)
|Dallas
|Fernwood Driver
|Sedlar Lane
|Closed
|Downed Tree in Wires
|Friday, February 4, 2022
|12:00:00 PM
|Lackawanna
|Interstate 81 Northbound
|
|Mile Marker 188.5
|Mile Marker 189
|Lane Restriction
|Crash
|Friday, February 4, 2022
|10:00:00 AM
Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044
