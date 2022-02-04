MarketXLS Limited Announces Rebranding With The Launch Of A Brand New Logo And Website
New brand reflects the company’s evolution into a full-fledged investment research business.
This new platform not only provides immediate value to our existing users, but also adds underlying capabilities to MarketXLS, allowing us to develop more web-based quality solutions for our consumers”GALWAY, IRELAND, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketXLS Limited has announced today that it has completed a corporate rebranding process, including but not limited to a new brand logo, a new website, and new stock rank pages https://www.marketxls.com/.
— Ankur Mohan, CEO and Founder
At the heart of this rebranding is a new web platform with a brand new stock ranking algorithm that helps users improve the odds of their stock picks. This web platform is to be used as a companion app with MarketXLS’ Excel app. Users will be able to track, save, share their watchlists and access them anywhere they are. It is also an excellent tool for teams to track the markets and create portfolios together. MarketXLS combines and enhances its industry-leading Excel app and a web app into a full-fledged investment research platform.
The company’s revamped website clearly demonstrates the complete lifecycle of the investment research services that we provide to our users across the globe. With its easy-to-navigate pages, a straightforward and informational menu, and consistent design elements, the website conveys the company’s vision and the solutions in a coherent way.
“MarketXLS is expanding to welcome new communities of financial professionals, teams, and individual investors that are looking for an efficient way to consolidate all of their financial research data in one place. Keeping this in mind, we have designed our website to provide a seamless user experience while highlighting the full suite of powerful investment tools that MarketXLS offers,” said Meesha Ghedia, Marketing Manager at MarketXLS.
The company’s corporate logo has undergone some changes to create a fresh new look to accompany MarketXLS’ enhanced features and services. The logo upgraded to reflect the company’s accelerating growth, and the color blue has been chosen to reflect trust, professionalism, and reliability. These are the characteristics that MarketXLS resonates with and continuously works towards. Additionally, these changes come at a time when the company is progressing with its service offerings and expanding its global reach.
“I am very excited about this launch since it will not only provide immediate value to our existing users, but it will also add underlying capabilities to MarketXLS, allowing us to develop more web-based quality solutions for our consumers. Furthermore, the new platform adopts a much more modern and futuristic approach to establish the direction MarketXLS is heading towards,” says Ankur Mohan, CEO and Founder of MarketXLS.
Visit https://www.marketxls.com to explore the new brand and logo. Many exciting things are coming next month, so be sure to look out for new upcoming updates.
About MarketXLS Limited
MarketXLS has been in the business of helping investors make better trading decisions by supplying an investment research platform through Excel since 2016. MarketXLS platform collects information from NASDAQ and Quotemedia real-time twenty-four-seven, consolidates, validates, normalizes all this information, and turns it into financial information primitives. In simple terms, MarketXLS makes “usable” market data and analytics available in Excel.
