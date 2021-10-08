MarketXLS Receives Funding from Enterprise Ireland and Other Investors to Accelerate Growth
MarketXLS is a financial technology company lowering the barriers to entry in investment research
I am thankful for the opportunity, and I expect our innovative projects to continue to provide/deliver institutional-grade tools to individual investors in a cost-effective way.”GALWAY, IRELAND, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketXLS®, the world’s #1 Excel® based Investment Research platform, raised $350,000 (Pre-Series A) funding from a group of investors, including Enterprise Ireland and Keiretsu Forum.
— Ankur Mohan, CEO and Founder
The funding will be used to execute its strategic vision of leveling the information gap between main street and wall street investors by providing real-time streaming market data into Investors’ Excel spreadsheets. This makes institutional type data accessible to individual investors. MarketXLS also provides the necessary algorithms, templates, and functions to help investors in their investment research.
MarketXLS is used by retirees, income investors, and options traders to maximize their effectiveness while researching stocks and options, minimize their analysis, leverage the Excel functions, and help investors make their own investment models and strategies. Since its founding in 2016, MarketXLS has helped individual investors and wealth management firms research and manage their stock, ETF, and Options portfolios directly in Excel. MarketXLS funnels real-time streaming market data from numerous reliable sources and turns it into financial information primitives.
"We have been impressed with Ankur and his team from our first meeting and are excited by MarketXLS’s impact on individual investors; our interviews with MarketXLS users convinced us that this platform deserves mass adoption. In addition, Keiretsu Forum expects international memberships to help MarketXLS expand their geographical footprint."
- Robin Bisarya - Keiretsu Forum
About MarketXLS
MarketXLS is the #1 Excel-based Investment Research Platform, which provides data, complex methods, and algorithms to common investors. The platform allows them to research stocks, manage their portfolios, and perform risk management with similar tools available to institutional investors. The platform abstracts all data sources, compliance requirements, authentication, privacy, subscriptions, sharing tools, etc. so that the investors can focus on their Investment Research. For more information, visit www.marketxls.com
