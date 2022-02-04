Creatio Expands Its Presence in Japan, Partners with NIDRIVE K.K. to Propel Regional Businesses Growth
The new partnership is aimed at helping organizations in Japan build world-class digital workflows and achieve business goals through no-code automationBOSTON, MA, USA, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with NIDRIVE K.K. The new Japan-based partner has immense experience in no-code development, as well as a diverse portfolio of workflow automation support and deployment projects. Through this collaboration, Creatio is aiming to further expand and strengthen its presence in Japan. This partnership will help more organizations in the region leverage no-code workflow automation and advanced Artificial Intelligence tools to boost their bottom line and business growth.
Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales, and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.
“Uniting AI together with automation is increasingly critical as the pace of business accelerates. Customers are seeking to streamline business processes, automate tasks based on data analysis and continuously improve workflows. Strengthening our automation capabilities and offerings is our goal; we are proud to work with Creatio,” said RAM KUMAR, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at NIDRIVE K.K.
“As we are expanding our global presence, we are thrilled to partner with such a profound player in the automation and AI integration market in Japan. This collaboration will unleash the power of no-code workflow automation and CRM for enterprises in the region,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channel at Creatio.
About NIDRIVE
NIDRIVE is a TOKYO-based Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) consultancy, and Digital Engineering Solutions provider, providing Consulting, Technology Advisory, and Digital Engineering Services to build world-class digital products and ecosystem. NIDRIVE has offices in Japan and India to help global customers achieve their objectives through AI and automation.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
Vera Mayuk
Creatio
+1 617-765-7997
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn