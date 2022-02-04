Worldwide Future Soldier Programmes presented at the Future Soldier Technology Conference 2022

Future Soldier Technology Conference and Focus Day 2022

SMi Reports: The conference, taking place in London next month, features nine different nations presenting updates on their Future Soldier Programmes.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is only a month to go until the 8th Annual Future Soldier Technology Conference and Exhibition returns to London on the 8th and 10th March 2022 alongside a Dismounted Soldier Situational Awareness Focus Day on the 7th March 2022.

As the world's leading meeting dedicated to enhancing dismounted soldier technology, Future Soldier Technology 2022 will offer an attractive networking space to foster new working relationships and discuss current requirements and experiences in equipment modernisation.

This event usually sells out early – for those interested in attending the conference, it is advised to register soon to avoid disappointment. Register at http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/pr2.

Delegates will have the opportunity to hear key updates on Future Soldier Programmes from these nations: the UK, France, Portugal, Canada, Australia, Netherlands, Sweden, Germany, the USA, and more.

Featured presentations include:

• Brigadier Matthew Cansdale, Head of Future Force Development, British Army, presenting: ‘Future Soldier’: Transforming the British Army

• Lieutenant Colonel Sébastien Gasnier, Branch Deputy, Infantry Doctrinal and Advanced Studies Department, French Armed Forces Infantry School, presenting: Maximising Lethality and Dismounted Soldier Situational Awareness Through Enhanced Weapon Optics

• Major Pedro Miguel Martins Grifo, Staff Officer (Area Coordinator – C4I, ISTAR and EW) at Capability Branch, Portuguese Army*, presenting: Development of Portuguese Dismounted Soldier Systems to Enhance Situational Awareness

• Major Philippe Rhéaume, Soldier System Project Director, Directorate Land Requirement, Canadian Armed Forces, presenting: Optimising Soldier Manoeuvre Capability through the Canadian ISSP

• Colonel Michael Bassingthwaighte, Army Adviser, London, Australian Defence Staff, presenting: Enhancing Situational Awareness for the Dismounted Australian Soldier

• Colonel Jan H. Vonk, Program leader STRONG, Defence Material Organisation, Dutch MOD and Ms Ilse Kroesen, System Integration Manager Individual Soldier, Defence Materiel Organisation, Dutch Armed Forces, presenting: STRONG Programme: Enhancing Dutch Dismounted Soldier Capabilities

• Major Magnus Hallberg, LCD DSS Chairman, NATO/Swedish Armed Forces, presenting: Developing the NATO Future Soldier System

• Mr Geert Vanlinthout, Programme Manager, Night Vision Capability Programme, OCCAR-EA, presenting: OCCAR: Enhancing Night Vision Capability for Participating Nations

• Lieutenant Colonel Denny Dresch, PdM PEO Ground Soldier Systems, PEO Soldier, U.S. Army, presenting: Transforming Soldier Situational Awareness through the Nett Warrior IVAS Programme

*subject to final confirmation

The full agenda and speaker line-up are available at http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/pr2.

Future Soldier Technology Conference

Conference: 8th-9th March 2022

Pre-conference Focus Day: 7th March 2022

