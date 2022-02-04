HALM of Sweden releases "Lose Myself" and becomes one of Sweden's first rock bands to sell music rights on Zeptagram
NEW SINGLE. HALM from Umeå releases "Lose Myself" and becomes one of Sweden's first rock bands to sell music rights on Zeptagram.GOTHENBURG, VäSTRA GöTALAND, SWEDEN, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knowing exactly where they stand – while often compared to the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Bonnie Raitt, Nikki Lane and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – country rock outfit HALM is one of many perfect examples that these days, the Swedish scene for “so-called-Americana-music” is an entity of its own.
In fact, with the on-going rise of contemporaries like First Aid Kit, The Tallest Man On Earth, Daniel Norgren and Sarah Klang it has become apparent that the Americana performed around these parts has little – or nothing at all – to do with America, per se. This is Scandinavian music, period. There is something about all of those artists that is undoubtedly unique sounding, that details the somberness, sense of contemplation and overall melancholic vibe of the north. Something that makes the blues element even more blue, and digs deep to find and expose the essence of each individual singer-songwriter. This traces all the way back to the glory days of ABBA, if not even further.
HALM – hailing from the northern town of Umeå – is a part of the next generation that is eagerly waiting in the wings, with flourishing frontrunners like Slowgold, Amanda Bergman, Good Harvest, Bror Gunnar Jansson and Ludwig Hart ready to take over. Having already been a band for 10+ years, they have done their fair share of road-work with tours stretching all over Scandinavia and parts of Europe. With the “Second skin” album, released in 2019 and produced by famed producer Pelle Henriksson in Tonteknik Studios (mostly known for his work on Refused’s iconic “The shape of punk to come”) HALM proved that they are unquestionably a force to be reckoned with.
The catchy and rhythmic new single “Lose myself” – with an absolutely infectious bass-line to boot – goes a long way to prove that this is a band destined for greatness, with front-singers Johanna Sandgren and Lisa Johansson nailing their harmony-singing better than ever.
