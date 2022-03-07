Ranked: 2021 Top 10 World’s Fastest Typists. Norwegian typist Shaz scores 223 WPM with 99.28% accuracy
Bsbltyping.com com announce the Fastest Typist in the World 2021 Awards for speed typists who have taken part in their cash prize competitions in 2021.
There are many claims to the title 'World's Fastest Typist' but the text they typed and the accuracy is rarely available. Until now. All of this data and analysis is available at bsbltyping.com.”BLACKPOOL, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tony Rust, Managing Director of Better Skills, Better Life Ltd., the company behind bsbltyping.com, said of the announcement, “We’re thrilled to announce the names of the elite typists who, with verified scores, have made it to the very top of our Top 10 Fastest Typist in the World List in each of the three categories for speed typing. These are - the Timed 15 Second Burst Speed and 1 Minute typing challenges, and the Duration Category 500 Word challenge.
— Tony Rust - Managing Director Better Skills, Better Life Ltd
“We are full of admiration for the winners of the Awards, it takes real skill and determination to achieve the level of hand-eye coordination where, at the fastest speeds, over 18 keystrokes are being made each second with nearly 100% first-time overall accuracy.”
“When you visit bsbltyping.com and view the scoreboards you can click on the User’s WPM score to see the analysis of the keystroke data. You can also click on the Username to see the User Data history. Everything is open for all to review, and to learn from.”
"The 2021 Fastest Typist in the World is shaz from Norway. He has the highest scores in the One Minute and 15 Second Burst Speed categories. His One Minute score is a very fast 208 WPM with 99.05% accuracy and in the 15 Second Burst Speed category an even more amazing 223 WPM with a fantastic 99.28% accuracy. He is a very worthy World's Fastest Typist 2021."
"In the Duration Category where the challenge is to type 500 words - in typing competition terms this is 2,500 keystrokes - the 2021 Fastest Typist in the World is Xeogran from Poland who achieved 217 WPM with 99.16% accuracy."
Top 10 Fastest Typists in the World 2021 - 1 Minute Typing
1 shaz Norway 208 WPM 99.05% Accuracy
2 Xeogran Poland 207 WPM 99.90% Accuracy
3 maciej61238 UK 165 WPM 100% Accuracy
4 dindondoe India 157 WPM 100% Accuracy
5 charliegr UK 154 WPM 100% Accuracy
6 YIHAO Malaysia 135 WPM 98.98% Accuracy
7 imgonnalose69 US 133 WPM 100% Accuracy
8 zhangerbanger Canada 130 WPM 100% Accuracy
9 thesensinator United States 112 WPM 100% Accuracy
10 harnessingxd United States 112 WPM 100% Accuracy
Fastest Typist in the World - 500 Words (2,500 keystrokes)
Xeogran Poland 217 WPM 99.16% Accuracy
Fastest Typist in the World - 15 Second Sprint Speed
Shaz - Norway 223 WPM 99.28% Accuracy
The total that bsbltyping.com gave away in Cash Prizes in 2021 was £1,355 with the highest prize earner being 16 year old competitor Maciej from the UK who took home £255. The bsbltyping competitions are based on a league tables system. It has taken time to fill up the funnel to these tables but in 2022 there are more and bigger prizes and the Cash Prize total should be over £2,500 this year.
Tony Rust
Better Skills Better Life Ltd
+44 7712429095
tony@bsbltyping.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn