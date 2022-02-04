Orthopedic Market Size Trends, Report, and Segmentation by 2028 | DataM Intelligence
The Global Orthopedic Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
The Global Orthopedic Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
Orthopedics is the branch of surgery concerned with conditions involving the musculoskeletal system. Orthopedic surgeons use both surgical and nonsurgical means to treat musculoskeletal trauma, spine diseases, sports injuries, degenerative diseases, infections, tumors, and congenital disorders.
Orthopedic Market is consist of the products as follows
Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products
Regenerative orthopedic surgical products help these tissues to heal better. Orthopedic regenerative surgical products may help some patients avoid orthopedic surgery completely.Regenerative orthopedics helps treat discomfort and pain of the musculoskeletal system and improve the healing of orthopedic conditions, such as ligament, tendon injuries, muscle, bone, the meniscus of the knee, spinal disc, etc. cartilage.
These body parts have a comparatively poor capability to heal on their own.The orthopedic regenerative surgical products market growth is driven by the growing technological advancements, the prevalence of arthritis and other orthopedic conditions, orthopedic surgeries, and R&D activities are some of the key factors of this market.The rising prevalence of arthritis and other orthopedic conditions, orthopedic surgeries, is expected to drive the growth in the forecast period
Orthopedic Bone Cement
Polymethylmethacrylate, or commonly known as bone cement, is principally used for mending implants in various dental, orthopaedic and trauma surgeries.Bone cement is commercially obtainable as Glass Polyalkenoate (ionomer) cement (GPC) and Calcium Phosphate Cement (CPC).
Rising geriatric population. According to WHO (World Health Organization), the aged population of the world, 60 years and above, is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050 from 900 million in 2015.Rising number of road accident cases. The number of road accidents is constantly increasing, especially in emerging nations, such as India. Moreover, the rising number of natural disasters are further encouraging the number of surgical procedures.
Orthopedic Biomaterials
Orthopedic Biomaterials is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).Increasing Incidence Of Musculoskeletal Ailments And Chronic Skeletal ConditionsIncreasing Geriatric Population
Orthopedic Splints and Casts
Orthopedic Splints and Casts is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).Increasing Incidence of Musculoskeletal Diseases.Advancements in casting and splinting materials
Orthopedic Prosthetics
Orthopedic Prosthetics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).Increasing cases of Trauma. Growing Advancement in Devices
Orthopedic Digit Implants
Orthopedic Digit Implants is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 7% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).Increasing Number Of Geriatric People.Increase In Awareness Regarding Benefits of Minimum Invasive Technology
Orthopedic Casts and Splints
Orthopedic Casts and Splints is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).Increasing Number Of Road Accidents.Increasing Number Of Musculoskeletal Injuries And Sports Injuries
Orthopedic Medical Robots
Orthopedic medical robots provide surgeons with a repeatable, precise and controlled ability to perform procedures and they are mostly used in the orthopedic surgery industry.The main advantage of orthopedic medical robots over conventional orthopedic techniques are improved accuracy and precision in the preparation of bone surfaces, more reliable & reproducible outcomes, and higher spatial accuracy.
Increasing hospital adoption strategies that enable minimally invasive surgeries rather than open surgeries is additionally fueling the growth of orthopedic medical robots.
Orthopedic Power Tools
Orthopedic power tools are used by the orthopedic surgeons during orthopedic surgeries to cut, shape, drill, ream, dissection, etc.Orthopedic surgeons use these tools to insert implants into the bones during orthopedic injuries. These tools are used to treat trauma, spine diseases, sports injuries, and many others.
Significant factors for the growth of global orthopedic power tools market is the increase in the number of orthopedic surgeries which are mostly by osteoporosis and orthopedic injuries and all other recent developments in the technology.
Orthopedic Braces and Supports
Orthopedic braces come in a number of sizes, but the basic objective is to stabilize and help manage the joint. Most of them are used in the ankle and knee, but there are braces for the hip, back, spine, elbow, wrist, and fingers.
Orthopedic braces are designed to monitor the location of the limb and promote or impede precise movements.The major factors propelling the growth of ORTHOPEDIC Braces & Supports market are the Increasing Prevalence of Orthopedic
Orthopaedic Implants
An orthopaedic implant is a medical device, used to replace or support a missing joint bone or a damaged bone. Orthopaedic implants are placed to treat the deformities in order to restore the normal skeletal function, and stabilise body posture.
These implants market has seen a paradigm shift from conventional surgical procedures to the use of modern fixation and prosthetic devices. These orthopaedic medical implants are mainly manufactured using stainless steel and titanium alloys for strength and provided a plastic coating that acts as artificial cartilage.
Orthopaedic Devices
Increasing rates of accidents per year, growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders are majorly driving the global Orthopaedic Devices MarketThe global market is segmented based on Device Type and Fixation Type.
By device type, the market is classified into Craniomaxillofacial, Foot and ankle, Joint Replacement, Spine, Trauma & Extremities, and Others.The joint replacement segment is leading the global market with a market share of around 40%, followed by the Spine and extremities segment.
Veterinary Orthopedics
Veterinary Orthopedics is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).Increasing Number Of Pets.Increasing Number Of Veterinary Hospitals
