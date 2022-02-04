BlockStar VR – The Ultimate VR Shooter
PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlockStar VR - Teaser Trailer Announces Immersive Division’s Upcoming VR Shooter
This is BlockStar - Immersive Division’s new single player VR FPS that sees players compete for glory and riches in a blockbuster galactic game show
Immersive Division is thrilled to announce that their new single player action game BlockStar VR is coming soon. BlockStar is a VR shooter where you put your reflexes to the test, shooting cubes and completing challenges in an action-packed futuristic tournament.
Watch the New Teaser Trailer Here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fp9ANrO-VEE
Beat the Blocks
Blockstar is easy to pick up but hard to master. Just surviving isn’t always enough, each mission has its own challenges to beat, be it shooting a specific number of cubes in a certain time, racking up points, precision-shooting specific cubes, or disabling cube emitters and stopping the flood of cubes for good! Don’t think that the arena will just stand by and wait for you to win - changing patterns, indestructible obstacles and more will try to stop you every step of the way!
Guns. All Kinds of Guns.
Unlock a varied arsenal as you progress, from shotguns to beam guns, to shields and other more exotic weapons including laser, plasma and freezer weapons. But shoot too much and your guns may overheat, shoot too little and the cubes will get you! Choose your bonuses carefully as you progress – they’re game winners as well as life savers.
Built for Replayability
Beaten the story or want a change of pace? Unlock various extra challenges as you progress that you can play separately from the main campaign. These unique single missions were designed to be played in a particular way with a specific set of weapons and bonuses. You think you have what it takes to be called the ultimate BlockStar champion? Prove it by beating them all!
Compete, Win, Become a Star
Experience what it’s like to be a rising star in BlockStar’s harsh futuristic world! Experience life aboard the BlockStar space station and maybe even make a loyal friend along the way if you can survive what BlockStar has in store for you! Want to flex your skills IRL? Why not participate in one of our time-limited online BlockStar mini-tournaments. Climb the leaderboards and rack up in-game rewards to celebrate your successes.
WISHLIST BLOCKSTAR VR ON STEAM NOW
For further information, key requests, media and interviews contact:
PR Agency, The Game Marketer: bsvr@thegamemarketer.com
Links:
Steam - BlockStarVR | Steam
Official Website & Press Kit - BlockStarVR | Official Website
Discord - BlockStarVR | Official Discord
Facebook - BlockStarVR | Facebook
Twitter - BlockStarVR | Twitter
Instagram - BlockStarVR | Instagram
PR Agency
The Game Marketer
bsvr@thegamemarketer.com