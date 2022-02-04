The Upward Ascent of Independent R&B Icon: Eclectic Artist Kaisuan Unveils Exciting New Album
Heralding the release of his full-length album, “Evolution”, dynamic artist Kaisuan is sending ripples in the industry, with exciting new releasesJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An eclectic name in the R&B world, Kaisuan brings with his music a strong narrative relatability, enriching the genre with his storytelling skills and talents. Inspiring listeners to embrace their individuality through emotional undertones, the talented artist channels a unique musical ethos.
Titled, “Evolution” the exciting new album encompasses a diverse range of musical styles and rhythms, showcased through the 6 singles that the artist has already released. Forming a path towards the release of the album, the artist brings with his music a stirring song writing style, evident in his musical compositions.
Kaisuan’s first single was titled, “Drip”, which was followed by the string of 5 singles, titled, “I Want U”, “Dedication”, “Was Be Me”, “Vogue”, and the single “Hold on”. Currently, the dynamic artist is looking forward to the release of his 7th singles, “BAN” which is slated for release on February 25th, 2022.
ABOUT
Kaisuan is a promising and talented American singer, songwriter, record producer, and author. The talented artist was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, and started writing and singing at the age of 14 years old, actualizing his voice and talents.
Showered with a string of accolades, Kaisuan is recipient of numerous awards, including the Poem of the Year award in both 2006 and 2007. Kaisuan has also achieved 3 number 1’s on the unsigned chart, and currently owns a label called Kai Records. Kaisuan is currently in the process of curating a fashion line called Kai Wear, and recently released his 2nd album, titled “Evolution” on July 23rd, 2021. The seasoned artist is currently also in the process of releasing his 3rd album in fall 2022.
