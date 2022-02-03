Prime Minister to attend a Baltic Council of Ministers’ meeting in Riga tomorrow

LITHUANIA, February 3 - Tomorrow, on 4 February, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė will travel to Riga (Latvia) to take part in a meeting of the Baltic Council of Ministers (BCM). The Baltic Heads of Government are expected to focus on regional security, strategic infrastructure development projects, climate change, and relations with China. Prime Minister of Latvia Krišjānis Kariņš, Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas, and Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė plan to discuss the security situation in Europe, including the current situation at the European Union external border with Belarus, and the mobilisation of Russian forces near Ukraine, stressing the need for close coordination between the Allies in the EU and NATO.

Another important topic for discussion at the BCM will be the progress in the implementation of regional infrastructure projects. The importance of energy policy in the face of the rising energy prices and geopolitics is to be emphasised. The BCM will also discuss common positions on the implementation of the Green Deal (Fit for 55 package), and a joint Baltic statement on the subject is planned to be signed. By way of an established practice, there will be an exchange of experiences in managing the Covid-19 pandemic. BCM is a coordinating body for the cooperation between the Governments of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It was set up at the meeting of the Heads of Government of the Baltic states in Tallinn on 13 June, 1994. It is established that the BCM decisions are taken by consensus and implemented in each of the Baltic states separately, in accordance with the laws of the country. Meetings between the Heads of Government take place twice a year, in winter and in summer.