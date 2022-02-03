Senate Bill 1041 Printer's Number 1364

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1364

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), entitled

"An act relating to the manufacture, sale and possession of

controlled substances, other drugs, devices and cosmetics;

conferring powers on the courts and the secretary and

Department of Health, and a newly created Pennsylvania Drug,

Device and Cosmetic Board; establishing schedules of

controlled substances; providing penalties; requiring

registration of persons engaged in the drug trade and for the

revocation or suspension of certain licenses and

registrations; and repealing an act," further providing for

drug overdose medication.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 13.8 of the act of April 14, 1972

(P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug,

Device and Cosmetic Act, is amended to read:

Section 13.8. Drug Overdose Medication.--(a) The

department, in carrying out its duties under 28 Pa. Code Ch.

1023 (relating to personnel), shall have the following duties:

(1) By December 31, [2014] 2022, amend the prehospital

practitioner scope of practice of emergency medical services

providers to include the administration of [naloxone] a drug or

