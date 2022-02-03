Senate Bill 1041 Printer's Number 1364
PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1364
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1041
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY YAW, MARTIN, BARTOLOTTA, J. WARD, MENSCH, STEFANO,
BROOKS, PITTMAN AND VOGEL, FEBRUARY 3, 2022
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 3, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), entitled
"An act relating to the manufacture, sale and possession of
controlled substances, other drugs, devices and cosmetics;
conferring powers on the courts and the secretary and
Department of Health, and a newly created Pennsylvania Drug,
Device and Cosmetic Board; establishing schedules of
controlled substances; providing penalties; requiring
registration of persons engaged in the drug trade and for the
revocation or suspension of certain licenses and
registrations; and repealing an act," further providing for
drug overdose medication.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 13.8 of the act of April 14, 1972
(P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug,
Device and Cosmetic Act, is amended to read:
Section 13.8. Drug Overdose Medication.--(a) The
department, in carrying out its duties under 28 Pa. Code Ch.
1023 (relating to personnel), shall have the following duties:
(1) By December 31, [2014] 2022, amend the prehospital
practitioner scope of practice of emergency medical services
providers to include the administration of [naloxone] a drug or
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22