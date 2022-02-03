Submit Release
News Search

There were 958 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,263 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1043 Printer's Number 1366

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1366

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1043

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, ARGALL, MASTRIANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, MARTIN,

MENSCH, J. WARD, HUTCHINSON, PITTMAN, YUDICHAK AND DiSANTO,

FEBRUARY 3, 2022

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 3, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 3, 1978 (P.L.6, No.3), entitled "An

act to promote the general welfare and stimulate the economy

of the Commonwealth by requiring that all public bodies,

including the Commonwealth, its political subdivisions, and

all authorities, include in all contracts for construction,

reconstruction, alteration, repair, improvement or

maintenance of improvements of a permanent or temporary

nature, a provision that if any steel products are to be used

in the performance of the contract only steel products

produced in the United States shall be used, and imposing

liability for violation of this act," further providing for

payments under contracts by requiring centralized portal for

electronic submission of documentation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5 of the act of March 3, 1978 (P.L.6,

No.3), known as the Steel Products Procurement Act, is amended

by adding a subsection to read:

Section 5. * * *

(a.1) A public agency shall create a centralized portal to

allow for the electronic submission of the documentation

required under subsection (a). A person under a contract

containing the provision required by section 4 may submit the

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

You just read:

Senate Bill 1043 Printer's Number 1366

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.