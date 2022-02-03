Senate Bill 1049 Printer's Number 1367
PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1367
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1049
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, COSTA, BARTOLOTTA, KEARNEY, COLLETT,
SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, YUDICHAK, KANE, COMITTA AND
CAPPELLETTI, FEBRUARY 3, 2022
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, FEBRUARY 3, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in licensing of drivers, further providing for
drivers required to be licensed, for suspension of operating
privilege, for suspension of operating privilege for failure
to respond to citation and for driving while operating
privilege is suspended or revoked, establishing the Relief
from Administrative Suspension Program and providing for
Relief from Administrative Suspension Program participation
requirements; in fees, further providing for reinstatement of
operating privilege or vehicle registration; and, in
penalties and disposition of fines, further providing for
inability to pay fine and costs.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1501(d) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended and the section is amended by
adding a subsection to read:
§ 1501. Drivers required to be licensed.
* * *
(d) Penalty.--[Any] Except as provided under subsection (e),
any person violating subsection (a) is guilty of a summary
offense and shall, upon conviction, be sentenced to pay a fine
