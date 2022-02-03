Submit Release
Senate Bill 1049 Printer's Number 1367

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1367

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1049

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, COSTA, BARTOLOTTA, KEARNEY, COLLETT,

SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, YUDICHAK, KANE, COMITTA AND

CAPPELLETTI, FEBRUARY 3, 2022

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, FEBRUARY 3, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in licensing of drivers, further providing for

drivers required to be licensed, for suspension of operating

privilege, for suspension of operating privilege for failure

to respond to citation and for driving while operating

privilege is suspended or revoked, establishing the Relief

from Administrative Suspension Program and providing for

Relief from Administrative Suspension Program participation

requirements; in fees, further providing for reinstatement of

operating privilege or vehicle registration; and, in

penalties and disposition of fines, further providing for

inability to pay fine and costs.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1501(d) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended and the section is amended by

adding a subsection to read:

§ 1501. Drivers required to be licensed.

* * *

(d) Penalty.--[Any] Except as provided under subsection (e),

any person violating subsection (a) is guilty of a summary

offense and shall, upon conviction, be sentenced to pay a fine

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

