YKOFX to Introduce a New Mutual Funds Platform

YKOFX to offer transacting, clearing and settlement services for mutual funds

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YKOFX, a Pan Asian exchange with innovative and robust product suite that provides its clients with some of the best trading facilities, today announced that it will expand its services into a new business area that will extend the efficiencies of equities trading and settlement to the mutual fund industry. The YKOFX Platform will facilitate purchases and redemptions of mutual funds using proven trading, clearing and settlement infrastructure.

By leveraging connectivity, systems and processes well established in the industry, the new platform will provide registered dealers with easy access to a broad range of investment funds. Mutual funds posted on the YKOFX platform will be visible to all participants who currently trade YKOFX products, which coupled with inherent support for bulk trading, creates a new, efficient distribution channel for mutual fund manufacturers.

YKOFX is positioned to facilitate the next transformation in mutual fund processing. The concept behind YKOFX was developed in collaboration with select industry participants. To ensure that the final solution meets industry-wide needs and reflects industry best practices, recently formed the YKOFX Working Assembly, which will help finalize the details of the offering.

"We are extremely excited to partner with a broad set of industry stakeholders and together we create an industry-neutral solution that will benefit the whole market," said Seijiro M. Aoki, President & CEO, YKOFX. "We are very grateful for their ongoing insights, input and support."

The YKOFX Working Assembly includes representatives from a wide range of the financial industry top players.

YKOFX’s centralized mutual fund solution, which is expected to launch in the next quarter subject to industry readiness, leverages the broad range of YKOFX assets and trading capabilities, including the settlement of transactions through its clearing firms.

About Yokohama Options and Futures Exchange (YKOFX)
YKOFX is powering its clients’ potential to stay ahead of an evolving market. It redefines the future of the trading and investment landscape to create more value for the marketplace, customers, investors and employees. YKOFX is offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. YKOFX offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including commodities, options, futures, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX), and multi-asset volatility products. It is also providing genuine industrial insights as well as information on the benchmark commodity prices.

Taiki Harumi
Yokohama Options and Futures Exchange
492821223398
taiki.harumi@ykofx.org
