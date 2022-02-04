YKOFX Announces the Future Launch of Agricultural Clearing
Transformational web-based platform will connect International cattle producersYOKOHAMA, JAPAN, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YKOFX, a Pan Asian exchange with innovative and robust product suite that provides its clients with some of the best trading facilities, today announced a new initiative that will further expand the reach of its world-leading operational capabilities. Agricultural Clearing, an online platform designed to provide international cattle buyers and sellers with an efficient, cost-effective transaction and payment service opens today.
"The Future launch of Agricultural Clearing represents an important opportunity for YKOFX to apply the depth of expertise we have across our business lines to address client needs in a new market," said Seijiro M. Aoki President & CEO, YKOFX. "We are pleased to be at the vanguard of major evolutionary steps in the international cattle markets."
Agricultural Clearing offers cattle producers a new way to do business with important benefits for both buyers and sellers, including assured payment for cattle delivered at the terms negotiated. By joining the Agricultural Clearing community, marketers will now be able to securely list and execute cattle transactions from their computer.
Agricultural Clearing operations will benefit from the financial support and clearing expertise of YKOFX AGX, a wholly-owned subsidiary of YKOFX that offers trading and clearing services for natural gas, crude oil and electricity contracts.
Agricultural Clearing features are designed to deliver multiple benefits to international cattle buyers and sellers, including a lower cost structure, an expanded market with a broader network of verified members, and financial certainty for transactions, with YKOFX AGX acting as administrator of Agricultural Clearing's back-office payment and settlement services.
"Agricultural Clearing is an exciting initiative that will expand YKOFX AGX’s reach into the cattle business," said Jim Choei Ono, Head of Global Commodities. "We are excited to provide buyers and sellers with choice, efficiency and transparency as well as the opportunity to conduct business on their terms. Agricultural Clearing leverages our proven capabilities in facilitating delivery and providing payment solutions."
About Yokohama Options and Futures Exchange (YKOFX)
YKOFX is powering its clients’ potential to stay ahead of an evolving market. It redefines the future of the trading and investment landscape to create more value for the marketplace, customers, investors and employees. YKOFX is offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. YKOFX offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including commodities, options, futures, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX), and multi-asset volatility products. It is also providing genuine industrial insights as well as information on the benchmark commodity prices.
