Spirit Lake Man arrested for Attempt to Commit Murder in Milford, Iowa

February 3, 2022

                   Milford, Iowa -- Around 8:30 AM on February 3, 2022, the Milford Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot located at 2501 Boji Bend in Milford, Iowa. Upon arrival a female was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the Lakes Regional Hospital in Spirit Lake.  The female was later air lifted to Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls in critical condition.

Around 9:30 AM Law Enforcement arrested Christian Goyne-Yarns (age 25) of Spirit Lake without incident in Spirit Lake.  Goyne-Yarns was transported to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office where he has been charged with Attempted to Commit Murder, a Class B Felony.  This is an ongoing criminal investigation being conducted by the Milford Police Department, Spirit Lake Police Department, Arnolds Park Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, The Iowa State Patrol, The Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.  No further details are being released at this time.  As the investigation continues further charges may be applied.

Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.  

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

Spirit Lake Man arrested for Attempt to Commit Murder in Milford, Iowa

