iVIPANAN Bags the Digital Marketing Mandate for Indian Eyewear Brand- Eyesdeal Stores
Eyesdeal - The Eyewear Optical Store, appoints Surat-based, iVIPANAN Digital Marketing Services as its integrated digital marketing partner.SURAT, NEAR TGB, INDIA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eyesdeal - The Eyewear Optical Store, has appointed iVIPANAN Digital Marketing Services as its integrated digital marketing partner. The Surat-based agency will be looking after the innovative digital marketing strategy with an enhanced social branding approach. The scope of work includes strategic marketing planning over social media handles, SEO planning, content development & marketing, and overall digital marketing planning.
Eyesdeal store offers an integrated range of branded eyewear with thousands of styles from functional to stylish for men, women, and kids. The eyewear brand has the fastest-growing chain with 14 stores across the Gujarat region. The stores offer qualified eye care professionals with a high selection of branded spectacle frames, glasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses.
The brand has a striking presence online, with a vivid range of eyewear collections to choose from.
Following the partnership, Rizwan Poptani, co-founder of Eyesdeal said, "We have come to iVIPANAN because we want a first-hand account on what is good and what is bad for our brand. We need strong teamwork that shall help our brand reach a bigger clientele across the country. Along with website traffic, we are more focused on increasing the foot-falls at our 14 outlets and we are hopeful we will achieve our goals with iVIPANAN."
Bhautik Sheth, Founder of iVIPANAN said, "We are quite excited to join hands with one of the most prominent and well-known eyewear brands of South Gujarat. They are now expanding their presence in other parts of the state as well. Their eCommerce presence has also received a good response lately. Our main focus will remain on getting more traffic in-store and on a website to generate more conversion. Brand elevation in the virtual market is also our primary goal."
Isha Modi, Sr. Manager at iVIPANAN; "Our goal is to make Eyesdeal the most beloved and go-to eyewear store for Indians. Seeking this, we plan to create a striking digital marketing strategy for the brand that helps us leverage more conversions. We are optimistic that with our integrated approach the brand will achieve its goals quickly and sustainably."
About iVIPANAN:
iVIPANAN digital marketing agency is an India-based digital marketing agency. Pioneer of digital marketing in South Gujarat, the company renders solutions that include Content Marketing, Search Engine Optimization, Search Engine Marketing, Social Media Marketing, logo designing, website development, branding, etc. Since its inception, the company has provided extensive digital marketing expertise that helps businesses achieve sustainable growth.
Also, the agency has an uplifted digital marketing training verticle named iVIPANAN Digital Marketing Training under which aspiring digital marketeers are trained.
iVIPANAN Digital Marketing Services
iVIPANAN Digital Marketing Services
+91 98259 69694
bhautiksheth@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Full-stack Digital Marketing Agency - Which Company to Hire for Business Growth