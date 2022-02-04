Submit Release
Senate Committee Schedule: Friday, February 4, 2022

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE SECOND SESSION, 2022

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2022

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George K. Muñoz, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Finance) For public participation, click on the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81679647964 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 816 7964 7964

Friday, February 4, 2022 – 1:30 p.m.or 1/2 hr. after session or Call of the Chair. – Room 322 Presentation on General Appropriation Act

     Representative Patricia A. Lundstrom, Chair, House Appropriations and Finance Committee      David Abbey, Director, Legislative Finance Committee

SB 34     THREAT OF SHOOTING     (BRANDT) SB 138     MEDICAL & HEALTH CARE GROSS RECEIPTS     (KERNAN) SB 172     RETIREES RETURNING TO WORK     (MUÑOZ)

For public participation or written comments email SFC@nmlegis.gov Sponsors and Experts have 10 minutes to present the bill followed by 15 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents. Each 15 minutes will be divided by up to ten speakers that may either participate virtually or in-person. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. Written comments must include your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and limit to 300 words or less. All Committee Members will have access to written comments. The DEADLINE is 12 hours prior to meeting time. Agenda items not heard may be rolled over.

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Conservation) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86543845863 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-253-215-8782 Webinar ID: 865 4384 5863

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311 SB 194     ADDITIONAL ENERGY ACTS DEFINITIONS     (MUÑOZ) SB 199     NM WINERY WINE PRODUCTION     (DIAMOND)

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Education) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83582297843 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 835 8229 7843

Friday, February 4, 2022 – 9:30 a.m. – Room 311 SB 192     UNIVERSITY ATHLETIC PROGRAMS     (DIAMOND) SB 195     STATEWIDE MEDIA LITERACY SCHOOL PROGRAM     (GONZALES)

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Health and Public Affairs) For public participation, click the following link

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87967039414 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 879 6703 9414

Friday, February 4, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after session – Room 311 SM 1     PAID FAMILY AND MEDICAL LEAVE TASK FORCE     (STEWART) SB 167     YOUTHFUL OFFENDER & STAYED ADULT SENTENCE     (BACA) SB 185     1-TIME UNM MEDICAL RESIDENT SALARY INCREASE     (ORTIZ y PINO) *SB 189     PRETRIAL RELEASE REBUTTABLE PRESUMPTION     (LOPEZ) SB 197     SEXUAL ASSAULT SERVICES PROGRAMS     (HEMPHILL) SB 202     COMPENSATION FOR CERTAIN PUBLIC OFFICIALS     (CAMPOS)

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Judiciary) For public participation, click on the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83347538157 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 833 4753 8157

Friday, February 4, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hour after session – Room 321 *SB 12     AG OFFICE FOR MISSING INDIGENOUS PERSONS     (PINTO) SB 38     EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION DEPT AUTHORIZATIONS     (GONZALES) SB 31     FAMILY REPRESENTATION AND ADVOCACY ACT     (LOPEZ) SB 35     APPOINTMENT OF TEMPORARY GUARDIANS     (DUHIGG/FERRARY) SB 43     PROHIBITING LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE FOR A CHILD     (SEDILLO LOPEZ/CHASEY) *SB 158     ANATOMICAL GIFT DISCRIMINATION     (BRANDT) SJR 10     EXTEND DOWNS AT ABQ LEASE     (STEWART)

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Rules) For public participation click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86412647187 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-253-215-8782 Webinar ID: 864 1264 7187

Friday, February 4, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 321 SB 8     VOTERS’ RIGHTS PROVISIONS     (WIRTH/MARTÍNEZ)

CONFIRMATIONS: SIERRA, ALEXANDER E.      Appointment. Border Authority     (CERVANTES) SMRKOVSKY, LINDA M.      Appointment, Border Authority     (DIAMOND) STAHMANN SOLIS, SALLY     Appointment, Border Authority     (CERVANTES)

MARTINEZ-SALOPEK, RAMONA J.      Appointment, Border Authority     (JARAMILLO)

NISLY, TIM     Appointment, Construction Industries Commission     (O’NEILL) RAMIREZ, PHILLIP     Appointment, Construction Industries Commission     (DUHIGG) MCKINSTRY, JOHN     Appointment, Construction Industries Commission     (SHENDO) FREUND, PAMELA     Appointment, Construction Industries Commission     (GONZALES) BORREGO, JAMES     Appointment, Construction Industries Commission     (RODRIGUEZ)

BURKE, ANDREW J.      Appointment, New Mexico Finance Authority     (SOULES) SUAZO, MARTIN ABRAN     Appointment, New Mexico Finance Authority     (CAMPOS)

VENTURA, RODERICK     Appointment, Mining Commission     (BRANDT) SANCHEZ, KATHLEEN     Appointment, Mining Commission     (SHENDO) BOWER, ERICH J.      Appointment, Mining Commission     (HEMPHILL) GILL, JASPAL (PAUL)      Appointment, Mining Commission     (KERNAN)

SANCHEZ, KATHLEEN M.      Appointment, Coal Surface Mining Commission     (SHENDO) BOWER, ERICH J.      Appointment, Coal Surface Mining Commission      (HEMPHILL)

VIGIL, FRANCIS     Appointment, Commission for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Persons     (SHENDO) HOOPER, JOHN J.      Appointment, Commission for the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Persons     (RODRIGUEZ)

HONKER, WILLIAM KUTZ     Appointment, Environmental Improvement Board     (McKENNA) GARCIA, KAREN, W.      Appointment, Environmental Improvement Board     (WIRTH)

SCHILDMEYER, MARY PATRICIA           Appointment, Human Rights Commission          (PINTO)

KOHLASCH, JACQUELIN     Appointment, Human Rights Commission     (O’NEILL) OVERSTREET, DAVID     Appointment, Human Rights Commission     (BURT) POULOS, VICTOR     Reappointment, Human Rights Commission     (CERVANTES) LESLIE, MARY LANE     Reappointment, Human Rights Commission     (GONZALES) BAUMAN, CHRISTOPHER     Reappointment, Human Rights Commission     (McKENNA) THOMPSON, JESSICA     Reappointment, Human Rights Commission     (INGLE) LINDENMEYER, MARY     Reappointment, Human Rights Commission     (MUÑOZ)

BAYLOR-EICHHORST, JAMES E.      Appointment, Labor and Industrial Commission     (McKENNA)

CAMPOS, CHRISTINA     Appointment, Employers Mutual Company Board of Directors     (CAMPOS) GILLILAND-LOPEZ, RONDA     Appointment, Employers Mutual Company Board of Directors     (LOPEZ) GRIEGO-RABY, MARIA     Appointment, Employers Mutual Company Board of Directors     (LOPEZ) BACA, SAMUEL     Appointment, Employers Mutual Company Board of Directors     (IVEY-SOTO)

SULLIVAN, PATRICIA     Appointment, New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority     (SOULES) REYES, ANGEL     Appointment, New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority     (GONZALES) HOWE, DOUGLAS JAMES     Appointment, New Mexico Renewable Energy Transmission Authority     (WIRTH) BUSCH, ROBERT     Appointment, New Mexico Renewable Energy Transmission Authority     (WIRTH) LEWIS, JEREMY DANIEL     Appointment, New Mexico Renewable Energy Transmission Authority     (WIRTH)

ZEMKE, ISAIAH     Appointment, Occupational Health and Safety Review Commission     (POPE)

SAVAGE, WAYNE     Appointment, Regional Spaceport (Tax) District     (HAMBLEN)

EPSTEIN, ETHAN     Appointment, Spaceport Authority     (WIRTH) GREBY, MARK J.      Appointment, Spaceport Authority     (SOULES) SCHINDWOLF, ERIC JOSEPH     Reappointment, Spaceport Authority     (SCHMEDES)

MOUNCE, GABRIEL     Reappointment, Technology Research Collaborative     (TALLMAN) POPOVICH, MARK P.      Appointment, Technology Research Collaborative     (McKENNA) CLARK, JON     Reappointment, Technology Research Collaborative     (CAMPOS)

NORDEN, DAVID     Appointment, Tourism Commission     (GONZALES) ABRUZZO, BENJAMIN     Appointment, Tourism Commission     (MOORES)

JAMES, TRENTON S.      Appointment, Unemployment Compensation Board of Review     (STEWART)

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo, Jr., Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Tax, Business and Transportation) For public participation click the following link http://us02web.zoom.us/j/84895112616 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 848 9511 2616

Saturday, February 5, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 321 SB 39     PROCUREMENT PREFERENCES CHANGES     (SHENDO/GARCIA, H) SB 42     UTILITY EASEMENTS FOR BROADBAND ACT     (PADILLA) SB 135     LIMIT CERTAIN STATE FUND TRANSFERS     (HEMPHILL) *SB 141     EMERGENCY FILLING OF LP GAS CONTAINERS     (JARAMILLO) SB 160     WIDEN PASEO DEL NORTE     (POPE/GARRATT) SB 170     ABQ WEST CENTRAL AVE. ECON DEVELOPMENT     (LOPEZ) SB 173     HEALTH CARE PRECEPTOR TAX CREDIT     (ORTIZ y PINO) SB 174     FREIGHT TRAILERS IN RIGHT HAND HWY LANE     (MUÑOZ)

