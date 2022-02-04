Update on PennDOT Roadway Restrictions for Winter Storm Landon

As winter storm Landon moves through the region, PennDOT is providing an update on roadway restrictions in north central Pennsylvania.

The following restrictions are now in effect:

Tier 4 restrictions are in effect eastbound and westbound on Interstate 80 from

I-99 at Bellefonte to the Ohio state line.

On roadways with Level 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Other restrictions that remain in place are:

Tier 1 restrictions are in effect for eastbound and westbound on Interstate 80 from the 161 interchange at Bellefonte to Interstate 81

Tier 1 restrictions are in effect for the entirety of Interstate 99

Additionally, a 45 mph speed reduction and commercial vehicles in right lane only restriction are in place for Interstate 80 from mile-marker 45 at Emlenton to mile-marker 133 at Kylertown.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on the website.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Drivers should be sure to carry an emergency kit in their vehicles and include items such as non-perishable food, water, first-aid supplies, warm clothes, a blanket, cell phone charger and a small snow shovel. Motorists should tailor their kits to any specific needs that they or their families have such as baby supplies, extra medication and pet supplies.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-360-3013

# # #