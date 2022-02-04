Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 2.3.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Indira J. Cameron-Banks, 44, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the California State Board of Pharmacy. Cameron-Banks has been a Sole Practitioner at Cameron Banks Law since 2021. She was Director of the Preventing and Ending Homeless Project for the Inner City Law Center from 2020 to 2021. She held several positions at the U.S. Department of Justice from 2007 to 2020, including Assistant U.S. Attorney, Chief of Financial Litigation and Special Counsel to the U.S. Attorney. Cameron-Banks was an Associate at Taylor Duane Barton & Gilman from 2004 to 2006 and a Law Clerk for the Connecticut Superior Court from 2003 to 2004. Cameron-Banks earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Boston University School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Cameron-Banks is a Democrat.

Joseph A. Cislowski, 61, of West Hollywood, has been reappointed to the California Commission on Aging, where he has served since 2018. Cislowski has been Executive Director of the Center for Health Care Rights since 2020. He was President at Beverly Park Consulting Group from 2010 to 2020, President and Chief Executive Officer at the Healthcare and Elder Law Programs Corporation from 2007 to 2009 and Interim Executive Director at the Independent Living Center from 2006 to 2007. Cislowski was Executive Director at the Southern California Leadership Network from 1999 to 2005 and at the Center for Health Care Rights from 1996 to 1999. He was Principal at the Generation Group from 1991 to 1996. Cislowski is a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Alumni in Southern California, Harvard Club of Southern California and University of California, Los Angeles Alumni Association. He earned a Master of Public Policy degree from the Harvard University, John F. Kennedy School of Government. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Cislowski is a Democrat.

Ellen Schmeding, 64, of San Diego, has been reappointed to the California Commission on Aging, where she has served as Chair since 2021 and as a member since 2018. Schmeding has been Chief Operating Officer at St. Paul’s Senior Services since 2017. She held multiple positions for the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency from 1987 to 2016, including Deputy Director, Director of Aging & Independence Services and Public Administrator/Public Guardian/Public Conservator. Schmeding is a member of the San Diego Senior Alliance and the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging. Schmeding earned a Master of Arts degree in Counseling Education from San Diego State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Schmeding is a Democrat.

Diparshi Mukherjee, 49, of Walnut Creek, has been appointed to the Naturopathic Medicine Committee. Mukherjee has been a Physician at Kaiser Permanent since 2004. He is a member of the American Osteopathic Association. Mukherjee earned a Master of Science degree in Sports Medicine from the University of Miami and a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Mukherjee is a Republican.

Elspeth Seddig, 50, of Mill Valley, has been appointed to the Naturopathic Medicine Committee. Seddig has been Owner of Aurum: Naturopathic Medical Alchemy in San Francisco since 2005. She is a member of the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians and the California Naturopathic Doctors Association. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Seddig is a Democrat.

Yolanda Jimenez, 43, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology. Jimenez has been a Teacher for the Twin Rivers Unified School District since 2006. She is a member of the National Writing Project – Area 3. Jimenez earned a Master of Arts degree in Education from California State University, San Jose, where she is a Doctoral Candidate in Educational Leadership. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Jimenez is a Democrat.

