Nail Technician Educator Christina “Chrissy” Bynoe to drive market share of NSI products in Barbados
Barbados nail technicians can now access NSI Hema-free acrylic and gel products locally through Christina “Chrissy” Bynoe
I have followed the NSI Brand for years, it is a superb brand, and I am really excited to bring this brand to my country.”SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mrs. Chrissy Bynoe, the owner of Cat’s Exquisite Creations, has been appointed by NSI Caricom as a Distributor of NSI’s professional nail products in Barbados.
— Chrissy Bynoe
NSI Caricom is the premier distributor of high-quality salon nail products. NSI seeks to make it easy and painless for nail technicians to access low odor and Hema-free acrylic liquid and gel products locally or online.
The appointment of Mrs. Bynoe will support NSI Caricom’s business strategy, positioning, and growth in the Caribbean.
"Chrissy’s experience and deep passion for her students and the nail technician industry are in alignment with our focus at NSI Caricom, “ said Lexann McPhoy, Managing Director of NSI Caricom. "We are thrilled to have her collaborating with us as a partner, to expand our reach to nail technicians," McPhoy added.
“I am ecstatic to become NSI Caricom distributor. I have followed the NSI Brand for years, it is a superb brand, and I am really excited to bring this brand to my country. The availability of NSI products in Barbados will assist in setting standards in relation to nail technology. As a nail educator, I have observed many practices by nail technicians that require improvement. My vision is for the NSI products to become the standard tool in nail technician education, in Barbados and the Caribbean. Going forward, my students and clients will experience the benefits of NSI products,” said Chrissy Bynoe.
Barbadian nail technicians, students, and nail enthusiasts can reach Mrs. Bynoe via Facebook at Cat’s Exquisite Creations or via WhatsApp at +1 (246) 824-7188.
About NSI Caricom
NSI Caricom is a leading Caribbean supplier of professional nail technician products. NSI products are professional only, high-quality premium USA-made products manufactured in a best-practices environment so that end customers have the best experience with quality nails. NSI Caricom is the exclusive distributor to wholesale and retail customers within the 15 member Caricom nations, dependencies, associate, and observer countries, as well as the US Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, and the Cayman Islands. Clients love NSI products because it is low maintenance and always results in a natural look and feel. NSI Caricom is headquartered in Wyoming, USA. The company has its regional office in Guyana.
