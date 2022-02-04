Samsung to build Việt Nam’s first combined cycle power plant

SEOUL - Samsung C&T Corp., the construction unit of Samsung Group, has announced it had obtained a plant deal worth US$510 million from Việt Nam.

In a statement on February 2, Samsung C&T said it received the order from PetroVietnam Power Corporation, to build the Southeast Asian country's first combined cycle power plant.

Samsung C&T would form a consortium with local builder Lilama Corp. to build gas and steam turbines, heat recovery steam generators, substations, and power transmission lines for the plant, it said.

The company has yet to provide the timeframe for the plant. VNA