Submit Release
News Search

There were 930 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,182 in the last 365 days.

Samsung to build Việt Nam’s first combined cycle power plant

 

 SEOUL - Samsung C&T Corp., the construction unit of Samsung Group, has announced it had obtained a plant deal worth US$510 million from Việt Nam.

In a statement on February 2, Samsung C&T said it received the order from PetroVietnam Power Corporation, to build the Southeast Asian country's first combined cycle power plant.

Samsung C&T would form a consortium with local builder Lilama Corp. to build gas and steam turbines, heat recovery steam generators, substations, and power transmission lines for the plant, it said.      

The company has yet to provide the timeframe for the plant. VNA

You just read:

Samsung to build Việt Nam’s first combined cycle power plant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.