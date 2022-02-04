February 3, 2022

With considerable snow, sleet, and ice projected to cause hazardous driving conditions across the state tonight and tomorrow, Governor Janet Mills has directed all State of Maine offices to close tomorrow, Friday, February 4, 2022.

“With driving expected to be difficult during this winter storm, I strongly urge all Maine people to stay off the roads if possible to help avoid accidents and to allow our state and municipal road crews to work safely,” said Governor Mills. “Please be safe and remember to check in on your neighbors to see if they need any help.”

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning, with expected total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches, sleet accumulations of around an inch to an inch and a half, and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch expected beginning around 7:00 pm this evening, throughout the day tomorrow, and ending around 7:00 pm tomorrow evening. The National Weather Service forecasts “difficult to impossible” travel conditions impacting commutes.